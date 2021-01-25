FreightWaves Flashback: LA/Long Beach set records

FreightWaves Classics articles look at various aspects of the transportation industry’s history. If there are topics that you think would be of interest, please send them to fwclassics@freightwaves.com.

The many industries that make up the world of freight have undergone tremendous change over the past several decades. Each week, FreightWaves explores the archives of American Shipper’s nearly 70-year-old collection of shipping and maritime publications to showcase interesting freight stories of long ago.

The following is an excerpt from the January 2000 edition of American Shipper (page 76).

LA sets container record

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record 387,166 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, an increase of 24.4% over October 1998, and perhaps the largest month-over-month increase in the port’s history.

“October is normally one of the busiest months of the year for us, but this October has been exceptional,” said Larry Keller, executive director of the port. “Not only are we at the height of the Christmas season, but we’re at the height of the Y2K concern as well. Importers and major trading houses are trying to move their goods now to beat any chance of problems with the changeover to the new millennium.”

Los Angeles’ exports rose 15.6% while imports jumped 23.3%. Empty containers also rose 33.3%.

Long Beach traffic up 14.1%

Strong holiday season imports and in improving exports drove container volume up 14.1% at the Port of Long Beach during October. The number of export containers rose 9.3% to 84,349 TEUs. Imports jumped 13% to 202,242 TEUs.

“Retailers are expecting a solid holiday shopping season, and Asia continues to show signs of turning around,” said Wilma Powell, the port’s director of trade and maritime services.

The total 396,420 TEUs handled was the port’s third-largest monthly total. Long Beach set a record in number of empties handled, 107,827 TEUs, up 20.4% from the year-earlier period.

