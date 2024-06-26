Home/Media/Infographics/FreightWaves Infographics/FreightWaves Infographics: FMCSA wants to know if truckers are using their seat belts FreightWaves InfographicsInfographicsNews FreightWaves Infographics: FMCSA wants to know if truckers are using their seat belts Brandon Cafferky · Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn To view more FreightWaves infographics, click here
One Comment
Bill B Zilar
As it was when I was a child, now 60+, I wouldn’t consider not using a seat belt. Not only is it smart, a good habit, etc., it is the law.