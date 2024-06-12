FMCSA wants to know: Are truckers using their seat belts?

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators plan to survey truck drivers on their seat belt habits after recent fatality data revealed a high number of unrestrained drivers involved in fatal accidents.

In a notice published Wednesday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said it intends to use “quantitative data collection techniques” in an anonymous, self-administered online survey to understand truckers’ behaviors regarding seat belt use and road safety.

“Existing data on the usage of safety belts and perceptions related to road safety do not capture the diversity of different types of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers in a post-coronavirus disease 2019 national emergency landscape,” the agency stated.

“Understanding safety belt usage and perceptions of road safety among CMV drivers will assist FMCSA in gauging emerging trends among this cohort and will inform future messaging and communication efforts targeting CMV drivers.”



