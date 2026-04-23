FreightWaves launches Market Monitor

Today, FreightWaves announced the launch of Market Monitor, a new self-serve freight market dashboard that delivers live SONAR indices, AI-written interpretations, and a curated daily briefing in one place. Market Monitor is available now at getfreightdata.com, with no sales call required to get started.

Market Monitor was built on a simple observation: not every freight professional has an analyst bench. Carriers, brokers, shippers, executives, and the financial professionals who cover transportation all need to read the market every day, but most do not need a custom-configured enterprise platform to do it. They need a clear, fast, single-screen view of what is happening across pricing, capacity, demand, and fuel, and they need to know what those numbers mean.

“SONAR has always had the data,” said Craig Fuller, Founder and CEO, FreightWaves and SONAR. “Market Monitor is a concise, comprehensive snapshot of what’s happening today in freight, built for executives and decision-makers who don’t have all day. Every transportation executive should have Market Monitor on their desk.”

Five tools. One daily read.

Market Monitor pulls together the core SONAR data signals freight desks already trade on, including NTI, OTVI, OTRI, DOE, and more, then adds the interpretive layer that turns numbers into decisions: Live SONAR Indices. Tender volumes, rejection rates, spot rates, fuel, and more than 20 additional indices, refreshed daily, sourced from the freight industry’s most trusted data platform.

Tender volumes, rejection rates, spot rates, fuel, and more than 20 additional indices, refreshed daily, sourced from the freight industry’s most trusted data platform. AI Interpretations. Plain-English reads of every move. Know what a number means without chasing charts or waiting on an analyst, refined by real user feedback.

Plain-English reads of every move. Know what a number means without chasing charts or waiting on an analyst, refined by real user feedback. The Daily. A curated briefing of FreightWaves’ top stories and what to watch, delivered directly to the dashboard.

A curated briefing of FreightWaves’ top stories and what to watch, delivered directly to the dashboard. Custom Chart Builder. Stack any combination of SONAR indices in a single chart. Save the views. Compare year-over-year trends with one click. Spot divergence early.

Stack any combination of SONAR indices in a single chart. Save the views. Compare year-over-year trends with one click. Spot divergence early. Shareable Snapshots. Capture any index and share a branded snapshot card with chart, signal, and social preview, ready to drop into a deck, a board email, or a team channel. Built for speed: 90 seconds from signup to dashboard Market Monitor is fully self-serve. Users can sign up with an email, choose a plan, and be inside the dashboard in roughly 90 seconds, with no demo, no procurement cycle, and no sales conversation required. The product is licensed per single user and can be cancelled anytime. How it fits with SONAR Market Monitor is powered by SONAR data and is designed for the broad base of freight and freight-adjacent professionals who need a daily read on the market: carriers, brokers, shipper operations and finance teams, executives, and the analysts and investors covering transportation. For enterprise customers who need lane-level granularity, API access, historical depth, custom dashboards, or the full SONAR suite including SCI, TRAC, and Container Atlas, SONAR remains the enterprise platform of record. If you would like multiple logins for your team to Market Monitor insights, the SONAR sales team can assist. Pricing and availability Market Monitor is available now at getfreightdata.com. The product is offered as a single-user license: Annual: $1,999 per year, ~20% off monthly billing

$1,999 per year, ~20% off monthly billing Monthly: $199 per month Market Monitor subscribers will soon be able to add FreightWaves Research, a separate product featuring topical reports, SONAR Sitreps, and recurring market analysis from FreightWaves & SONAR Market Experts, for a bundled rate of $299 per month or $2,999 per year, a 25% discount versus buying the products separately. About FreightWaves FreightWaves is the leading provider of freight market intelligence and media. Its proprietary high-frequency data platform, SONAR, provides carriers, brokers, shippers, and financial professionals with the industry’s most comprehensive price, demand, and capacity data. FreightWaves’ editorial, events, and research properties reach freight industry decision-makers every day.