FreightWaves opens 2025 Shipper of Choice award nominations

FreightWaves is proud to announce the opening of nominations for its annual Shipper of Choice awards, sponsored by Amazon Freight and Amazon Relay. This prestigious recognition celebrates shippers that are leading the way in simplifying and enhancing the freight transportation ecosystem for all involved parties. The Shipper of Choice award highlights shippers who demonstrate exceptional collaboration, innovation, and operational efficiency, as voted on and evaluated by industry experts.
The award aims to honor those shippers who go above and beyond to create positive experiences for carriers, drivers, and other stakeholders. In an industry often challenged by volatility, supply chain disruptions, and evolving regulations, Shippers of Choice stand out by prioritizing partnerships, reducing inefficiencies, and fostering sustainable practices. Past winners have included major retailers, manufacturers, and distributors who have set benchmarks in areas like data connectivity, ease of doing business, strategic relationships with providers, and facility management.
This year, for the first time, Dock411’s facility ratings data will be used to power a quantitative analysis of shipper facility management during the judging process.
Nominations are now open and will remain so until September 30, 2025, giving the industry ample time to recognize deserving organizations. Anyone in the freight sector can submit nominations, with no limit on the number per person—including self-nominations. To qualify, nominees must primarily be shippers: companies that own freight.
Submitting a nomination is straightforward and free of charge. Interested parties can visit the official nomination page to provide details on why a company deserves this honor. FreightWaves encourages submissions that highlight specific examples of excellence, such as innovative use of technology to minimize detention times, maintaining driver-friendly facilities, or implementing flexible scheduling to accommodate carrier needs.
What truly defines a Shipper of Choice? These companies excel in effective collaboration with carriers to ensure safe, timely deliveries. They adapt to industry changes while maintaining a partnership mindset, addressing pain points like driver detention, providing accessible and clean facilities, and handling overages, shortages, and damages (OS&D) fairly. As industry veteran Rob Haddock noted in a FreightWaves column, being a Shipper of Choice pays dividends through stronger relationships, better rates, and improved supply chain resilience.
The judging process, led by FreightWaves’ research team, will review all submissions to select the winners. This year, the evaluation builds on previous methodologies by incorporating sector-specific detention time data and facility review insights. This data-driven approach ensures a fair and comprehensive assessment, focusing on real-world performance metrics that matter to carriers.
Key dates for the 2025 Shipper of Choice awards:
September 1, 2025: Nominations open
September 30, 2025: Nominations close
October 20, 2025: Winners announced at the invite-only Supply Chain Day before F3
Winning the Shipper of Choice award not only boosts a company’s reputation but also signals to the market that it values its transportation partners. In previous years, honorees have reported enhanced carrier loyalty and operational improvements. For instance, the 2024 winners showcased diverse industries from consumer goods to heavy manufacturing.
FreightWaves invites the entire freight community to participate in this celebration of excellence. Whether you’re a carrier praising a reliable shipper or a company highlighting its own achievements, your nominations help elevate industry standards.
Don’t miss this opportunity—nominate today and help shape the future of freight.
For questions or more information, contact awards@freightwaves.com.