FreightWaves opens 2025 Shipper of Choice award nominations

FreightWaves is proud to announce the opening of nominations for its annual Shipper of Choice awards, sponsored by Amazon Freight and Amazon Relay. This prestigious recognition celebrates shippers that are leading the way in simplifying and enhancing the freight transportation ecosystem for all involved parties. The Shipper of Choice award highlights shippers who demonstrate exceptional collaboration, innovation, and operational efficiency, as voted on and evaluated by industry experts.

The award aims to honor those shippers who go above and beyond to create positive experiences for carriers, drivers, and other stakeholders. In an industry often challenged by volatility, supply chain disruptions, and evolving regulations, Shippers of Choice stand out by prioritizing partnerships, reducing inefficiencies, and fostering sustainable practices. Past winners have included major retailers, manufacturers, and distributors who have set benchmarks in areas like data connectivity, ease of doing business, strategic relationships with providers, and facility management.

This year, for the first time, Dock411’s facility ratings data will be used to power a quantitative analysis of shipper facility management during the judging process.

Nominations are now open and will remain so until September 30, 2025, giving the industry ample time to recognize deserving organizations. Anyone in the freight sector can submit nominations, with no limit on the number per person—including self-nominations. To qualify, nominees must primarily be shippers: companies that own freight.