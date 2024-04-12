FreightWaves takes silver in 2 categories in Azbee Awards

FreightWaves earned silver in two categories of the 2024 Regional Azbee Awards in the Southeast from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

Finance Editor Todd Maiden and former Editorial Director Rachel Premack’s coverage of the demise of less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. received Regional Silver for Online Breaking News Coverage. Additionally, FreightWaves’ ELD: Five Years Later series on the fifth anniversary of the electronic logging device mandate took Regional Silver. Senior Editors Clarissa Hawes and John Gallagher, Premack, and former Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler all contributed to the series.

Thirty-four awards in total were given in the Southeast region.

The ASBPE is a membership community dedicated to editorial excellence. It was founded in 1964 and known then as the American Society of Business Press Editors. The annual Azbee Awards of Excellence are highly regarded accolades that celebrate the best in editorial, design and online achievement. The ASBPE National Board of Directors as well as volunteer committees are responsible for the programming.



