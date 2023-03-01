French fulfillment provider Staci acquires US fulfillment company Amware

Staci, a French-based fulfillment provider, said Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of Atlanta-based Amware Fulfillment LLC, which provides direct-to-consumer order fulfillment services across 15 U.S. facilities.

Financial terms of the transaction between the privately held companies, both of which were founded in 1989, were not disclosed.

The combined company will operate 81 fulfillment centers — 18 in the U.S. and 63 in the U.K. and continental Europe — totaling 9.8 million square feet. In the U.S., the entity will continue to operate as Amware Fulfillment. Staci’s facilities in Jersey City, New Jersey; Memphis, Tennessee; and Reno, Nevada, will become part of a combined American fulfillment network.

Amware’s current leadership team will remain in place, led by CEO Harry Drajpuch. Drajpuch will report to Nicolas Morisse, CEO of Eurodislog and chairman of Staci U.S. Corp.

“The acquisition of Amware gives us a powerful e-commerce fulfillment capability in the important U.S. market and expands our global fulfillment platform,” said Staci Group CEO Thomas Mortier in a statement.

Mortier also said the Amware network of multi-client fulfillment centers fits “with Staci’s model of offering growing brands a flexible, pay-as-you-go logistics solution that scales quickly and economically to match revenue growth.”





Amware boasts that it can consistently provide one-to-two-day deliveries to 98% of the country through its fulfillment and distribution network.

“In the current market for fulfillment services, it’s rare to find a provider that combines significant size and scale with a more personalized, collaborative approach to solution design,” said Drajpuch.

Staci’s primary investment partner is Ardian, which acquired a majority stake in the company in 2019. Amware’s primary investment partner was Rotunda Capital Partners, which purchased a majority stake in the company in 2014.