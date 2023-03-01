Watch Now


French fulfillment provider Staci acquires US fulfillment company Amware

American direct-to-consumer fulfillment firm brings 18 facilities to newly integrated network

Nicolas Morisse of Staci U.S. (left) poses with Harry Drajpuch of Amware. (Photo: Staci U.S.)

Staci, a French-based fulfillment provider, said Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of Atlanta-based Amware Fulfillment LLC, which provides direct-to-consumer order fulfillment services across 15 U.S. facilities.

Financial terms of the transaction between the privately held companies, both of which were founded in 1989, were not disclosed.

The combined company will operate 81 fulfillment centers — 18 in the U.S. and 63 in the U.K. and continental Europe — totaling 9.8 million square feet. In the U.S., the entity will continue to operate as Amware Fulfillment. Staci’s facilities in Jersey City, New Jersey; Memphis, Tennessee; and Reno, Nevada, will become part of a combined American fulfillment network. 

Amware’s current leadership team will remain in place,  led by CEO Harry Drajpuch. Drajpuch will report to Nicolas Morisse, CEO of Eurodislog and chairman of Staci U.S. Corp.

“The acquisition of Amware gives us a powerful e-commerce fulfillment capability in the important U.S. market and expands our global fulfillment platform,” said Staci Group CEO Thomas Mortier in a statement.

Mortier also said the Amware network of multi-client fulfillment centers fits “with Staci’s model of offering growing brands a flexible, pay-as-you-go logistics solution that scales quickly and economically to match revenue growth.”


Amware boasts that it can consistently provide one-to-two-day deliveries to 98% of the country through its fulfillment and distribution network.

“In the current market for fulfillment services, it’s rare to find a provider that combines significant size and scale with a more personalized, collaborative approach to solution design,” said Drajpuch. 

Staci’s primary investment partner is Ardian, which acquired a majority stake in the company in 2019. Amware’s primary investment partner was Rotunda Capital Partners, which purchased a majority stake in the company in 2014.

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.