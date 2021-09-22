  • ITVI.USA
Fuel Buyers Summit: Why remote tank monitoring can rein in freight costs

‘Using this technology, it can really cut your freight rates in half,’ says SkyBitz executive

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Wednesday, September 22, 2021
1 minute read
A screen capture of two men, Ken Moore of Skybitz, at right, and Kevin Hill of Freightwaves discussing remote fuel tank monitoring during the FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit
Ken Moore, a SkyBitz vice president, (right) discusses remote tank monitoring with FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill during the Fuel Buyers Summit.

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit. 

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Remote tank monitoring

DETAILS: SkyBitz’s Ken Moore talks to FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill about how remote tank monitoring technology works and why it can help bring down the freight costs associated with fuel storage. 

SPEAKER: Moore is the vice president of sales for SkyBitz.

BIO: Moore has spent more than 20 years in the fuel industry. Before joining asset tracking and monitoring provider SkyBitz, Moore held leadership positions at FLEETCOR business units ComData and Fuelman.

Key quotes from Moore

“A tank monitor is … like a cellphone sitting on top of an above-ground tank, primarily, and there’s a sensor connected to it. So these are really simple, low-cost devices that communicate through wireless cellular networks, and the idea is to have remote access to tank levels.”

“Using this technology, it can really cut your freight rates in half. You might be paying 20 cents a gallon in freight rates, and maybe you can get that down to 10 cents a gallon simply by cutting the number of deliveries in half.” 

“You want to maximize the amount of gallons delivered. Having the tank monitor, you get the visibility to wait until the tank is more empty.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

