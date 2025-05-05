Fuel-Saving Tech Tools Worth Trying in 2025

If you’re not looking at your fuel strategy as a business strategy in 2025, you’re bleeding money and calling it the cost of doing business.

Fuel isn’t just an expense—it’s your biggest controllable variable. And if you’ve ever sat across from me in a workshop or Masterclass, you already know how serious I am about controlling what you can control.

When Jamie Hagan joined me on The Long Haul podcast, we got deep into this. He didn’t just talk about business ownership—he brought receipts. One of the biggest gems he dropped? His use of the AirDog® fuel system to improve fuel economy and keep his trucks running smooth, clean, and profitable.

So I decided to break it down even further—here’s a real-world list of fuel-saving mechanical upgrades and technologies that smart carriers and owner-operators should be looking at right now.

If you want to stay alive in this market, these are the tools you need in your toolkit.

Why This Matters Right Now

Diesel prices are unpredictable.

Fuel is still your number one variable operating cost, sitting anywhere from 25% to 35% of your weekly expenses, depending on your lanes and setup. Improving fuel economy by just 0.5 MPG can mean $5,000–$7,000 in annual savings per truck.

So let’s talk about where you can save, starting with the tools that get the biggest ROI.





1. AirDog® II-5G Fuel System

If you’re running diesel and you care about long-term engine health and fuel efficiency, you need to know about AirDog.

This system removes air, vapor, and water from your fuel supply. That cleaner burn results in smoother idle, less injector wear, and better combustion—which translates to fuel savings and more uptime.

Jamie Hagan swears by this on his fleet, and after digging into the numbers, I get it.

Recommended For: Any truck running a modern diesel system that wants cleaner combustion and longer injector life.

Fuel Savings: Up to 2–4%

Retail: Around $700–$900 depending on kit

Website: www.pureflowairdog.com

2. Thermo King TriPac® Evolution APU

Idling your truck overnight to stay cool or warm burns up to 0.8 gallons of diesel per hour. Over the course of a year, that could be over 2,000 gallons of fuel—gone.

Thermo King’s TriPac Evolution is the gold standard in auxiliary power units (APUs). It powers your HVAC and electrical needs without running the main engine.

Recommended For: OTR carriers who overnight in their cabs often.





Fuel Savings: $4,000–$6,000 annually

Retail: $8,000–$11,000 installed

Website: www.thermoking.com

3. Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS) by PSI

Tire pressure isn’t just about safety—it’s about MPG.

The Meritor MTIS system automatically maintains proper tire inflation while the truck is in motion. Under-inflated tires can cost you 1% in MPG for every 10 PSI lost.

Recommended For: Any trailer setup with air brakes—especially dry van and reefer.

Fuel Savings: 1–2%

Retail: Around $1,200–$1,800 installed

Website: www.meritor.com

4. Michelin X Line Energy Z Tires

These low rolling resistance tires are SmartWay verified and designed to minimize drag without compromising durability. Michelin backs them with data showing up to 6% fuel economy improvement over traditional drive tires.

Recommended For: Fleets looking for long-haul performance with proven ROI.

Fuel Savings: Up to 6%

Retail: $550–$650 per tire

Website: www.michelintruck.com

5. FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit®

FlowBelow has one job—reduce drag and boost MPG.

Their Tractor AeroKit includes wheel covers, fairings, and chassis skirts that cut wind resistance around your drive wheels. The design is durable, DOT legal, and pays for itself in fuel savings within 12-18 months.

Recommended For: Sleeper cabs or day cabs running long-haul or regional loads.

Fuel Savings: 2–2.25%

Retail: $1,400–$1,800 installed

Website: www.flowbelow.com

6. Utility Trailer AeroSide® Skirts and Aerodynamic Tails

If you’re pulling a 53′ trailer and not using skirts or tails, you’re dragging a parachute across America.

Utility Trailer’s AeroSide and AeroTail systems are lightweight, tough, and proven in wind tunnel tests to reduce drag and increase MPG.

Recommended For: Dry van and reefer haulers.

Fuel Savings: 5–7% (combined skirts and tail)

Retail: $1,000–$2,000 depending on configuration

Website: www.utilitytrailer.com

7. Detroit® Predictive Cruise Control

For those running newer Freightliners or Western Stars with Detroit powertrains, Predictive Cruise Control is built right into the engine management system.

It uses GPS and mapping data to adjust speed and throttle inputs based on upcoming terrain—essentially driving smarter than most humans can.

Recommended For: Newer model trucks, especially those with Detroit DT12 or DD15 platforms.

Fuel Savings: 2–3%

Retail: Included in modern Detroit engines

Website: www.demanddetroit.com

8. Pittsburgh Power Max Mileage® Fuel Borne Catalyst

This additive isn’t snake oil—it’s lab-tested and fleet-tested. Max Mileage by Pittsburgh Power cleans injectors, improves combustion efficiency, and even reduces emissions.

More complete burn = more power with less fuel.

Recommended For: Fleets or owner-ops who want a boost without mechanical upgrades.

Fuel Savings: 3–5%

Retail: $120/month per truck (based on usage)

Website: www.pittsburghpower.com

9. Garmin dēzl™ OTR1010 GPS with Fuel Routing

This GPS doesn’t just show you where to go—it helps you plan the most fuel-efficient route using topography, weigh stations, traffic data, and real-time fuel prices.

If you’re still routing your week on instinct and Google Maps, you’re leaving money on the table.

Recommended For: Solo owner-ops and small dispatch teams.

Fuel Savings: 1–3% from route optimization and fewer wrong turns

Retail: $900

Website: www.garmin.com

10. Geotab® Telematics with Fuel Economy Reporting

Telematics isn’t just for big fleets anymore.

Geotab gives you real-time insight into idling, speeding, over-revving, harsh acceleration, and more. Use it to coach your drivers—or yourself—into better habits.

Recommended For: Fleets with 2+ trucks or owner-ops managing fuel KPIs.

Fuel Savings: 5–10% through behavior coaching and idle management

Retail: $30–$50/month per truck

Website: www.geotab.com

The Compound Effect

Now let me be clear—you don’t need to go out and drop $30,000 tomorrow.

Start with one.

Just one tool.

Install an AirDog. Invest in low-rolling resistance tires. Commit to a tire inflation system. Track your idle time and fuel spend every single week.

What matters isn’t doing all ten—it’s doing something and building from there.

Because one small change, repeated over 52 weeks, creates margin.

And margin is what keeps your business alive when the rates drop and the repairs stack up.

Final Word

The carriers who survive 2025 won’t be the ones with the flashiest trucks or the lowest rates. It’ll be the ones who learned how to control their cost per mile, squeeze every gallon, and run lean.

The tech is here. The tools are proven. And inside the Playbook Masterclass, we’re helping carriers figure out not just what to use—but when to use it and how to measure it.

Because this is no longer about hustle. It’s about precision.

You ready to run leaner, last longer, and take control of your bottom line?

Then let’s go save some diesel.