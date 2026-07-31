Gains from equipment sales save Heartland’s Q2

Gains from equipment sales allowed truckload carrier Heartland Express to return to profitability in the second quarter.

Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported net income of $10.6 million, or 14 cents per share, for the period. That compared to a net loss of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. However, the turnaround was entirely tied to a $22-million year-over-year increase on gains from equipment sales (a 22-cent-per-share tailwind at a normalized tax rate).

The North Liberty, Iowa-based company culled its fleet size by strategically disposing underutilized equipment.

“We expect to continue to dispose of excess trailers within our fleet as used equipment market conditions improve,” the company said in a news release.