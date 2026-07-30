Newsletters Contact Us

Company EarningsLess than Truckload (LTL)NewsTop Stories

XPO’s Q2 earnings beat expectations behind strong LTL performance

LTL carrier’s 79.9% adjusted OR best-ever

Todd Maiden
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

XPO blew past analysts’ expectations for the second quarter. A better freight mix and numerous AI-fueled efficiency initiatives produced record operating results in its less-than-truckload unit.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.70, which was 23 cents ahead of the consensus estimate and 65 cents higher year over year. The adjusted EPS number excluded transaction and restructuring costs among other items. It included a 6-cent tailwind from gains on real estate sales.

Consolidated revenue of $2.36 billion was 13% higher y/y and $85 million better than expectations.

Less-than-truckload revenue increased 15% y/y to $1.43 billion. Revenue was 5% higher excluding fuel surcharges. (Diesel prices were roughly 50% higher y/y in the quarter.)

Tonnage increased 1% y/y with yield up 14% (4% higher excluding fuel surcharges). A 3% increase in daily shipments and a 2% decline in weight per shipment formed the tonnage increase. Daily tonnage was up 4.5% from the first quarter.

A 1% increase in length of haul along with the lighter shipment weights were tailwinds to the yield calculation (revenue per hundredweight) in the quarter.

XPO has been taking market share among local accounts (SMBs), which typically have lighter shipments but produce better margins. Both yield and revenue per shipment (excluding fuel) improved y/y and sequentially, which was in line with management’s guidance.

Table: XPO’s key performance indicators

The LTL unit recorded a 79.9% adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), which was 300 basis points better y/y and 400 bps better than the first quarter. The result was 100 bps better than management’s guidance.

Revenue per shipment outpaced adjusted cost per shipment by nearly 400 bps in the quarter.

XPO’s European transportation segment reported a 10% y/y increase in revenue to $927 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $48 million was 9% higher y/y. It has added sales associates to grow into select verticals while removing some structural costs. It still plans to sell the unit to make XPO a truly pure-play LTL company.

Shares of XPO were up 2.8% in pre-market trading on Thursday. The stock is up 44% year-to-date.

XPO will host a call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday to discuss second-quarter results.

Why it matters? XPO is one of a few publicly traded LTL carriers. Its quarterly results provide insight into a subsegment of trucking where few public datasets exist.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Compliance

Brokerage Compliance Symposium

The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.

October 26, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Awards

F3 Awards Dinner

The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.

October 26, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Compliance Brokerage Compliance Symposium Oct 26 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Awards F3 Awards Dinner Oct 26 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.