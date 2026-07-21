Newsletters Contact Us

Less than Truckload (LTL)NewsTop Stories

Forward Air secures deal to keep at least 50% of $250M account

Non-binding arrangement gives company chance to retain 75% of business

Todd Maiden
·
Forward Air plans to sell its intermodal unit and two smaller legacy Omni businesses. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Forward Air said Tuesday that it will continue working with one of its largest customers, which had provided notice in May that it might pull all of its business. A non-binding arrangement with the customer will allow Forward to keep half, and potentially up to 75%, of the $250 million account. A memorandum of understanding keeps the current contract in place for at least the next two years.

The service transition of the unretained portion of the business is expected to occur in December and throughout next year.

Forward (NASDAQ: FWRDpreviously said the customer was seeking to diversify its list of vendors, emphasizing that the customer’s potential departure had nothing to do with the “exceptional service” being provided. However, Forward’s shares plummeted over 40% following the warning that it might lose a customer responsible for 10% of its annual revenue.

It said the potential loss of business also foiled its plan to sell the company. (Forward commenced a strategic review at the beginning of 2025 as pressure from investors mounted following its contested merger with Omni Logistics.) 

Instead, Forward is now looking to sell its intermodal unit and two smaller legacy Omni businesses, which generated $394 million in combined revenue last year. Proceeds from the sales will be used to delever the balance sheet. Net debt of $1.65 billion stood at 5.4 times last 12 months’ adjusted EBITDA at the end of the first quarter.

“We are extremely pleased with the productive conversations we have had with one of our largest customers, including the prospect of retaining up to 75% of the Customer’s business with us and meaningfully extending the contract term,” said Shawn Stewart, Forward president and CEO, in a Tuesday news release. “This agreement builds on our 20-year relationship and underscores the impeccable service the Forward Air team continues to provide.”

Shares of FWRD were up 19% in early trading on Tuesday compared to the S&P 500, which was up 0.5%.

Why it matters? This story highlights the potential impact one large customer can have on an entire enterprise. It also looks at several critical dynamics in the logistics industry, particularly around vendor reliability, risk mitigation and service strategy.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Compliance

Brokerage Compliance Symposium

The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.

October 26, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Awards

F3 Awards Dinner

The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.

October 26, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Compliance Brokerage Compliance Symposium Oct 26 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Awards F3 Awards Dinner Oct 26 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.