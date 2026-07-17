Cass: TL linehaul rates advance in June, volume inflection delayed

Freight shipments backed up in June but expenditures, led by higher truckload rates and fuel surcharges, continued to advance, according to a monthly report from Cass Information Systems.

The multimodal shipments component of the Cass Freight Index fell 4.1% year over year in June, a downward acceleration from the 1.2% y/y dip logged in May. Shipments slid 3.1% from May to June (down 2.9% seasonally adjusted).

The dataset is trucking-centric and bucked the favorable demand trends J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported on Wednesday.

“To some extent, volumes are still down because capacity is declining, and the glimmers of strong demand visible with double-digit growth in the relatively small domestic intermodal sector are not moving the needle in this more trucking-based index,” the Friday report said. “Higher fuel prices were also a drag on goods demand.”