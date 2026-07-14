TL, LTL rates to hit new highs in Q3

Truckload and less-than-truckload rate indexes established fresh highs in the second quarter as the freight industry recovers from a nearly four-year downturn. Rates are expected to continue to move up and to the right in the third quarter, according to a Tuesday report from 3PL AFS Logistics and financial services firm TD Cowen.

Supply-side correction favors large TL carriers

Truckload rates hit a cycle high during the second quarter and are expected to step higher in the third quarter.

Capacity constraints and a surge in diesel fuel prices pushed the TL rate-per-mile component of the TD Cowen-AFS Freight Index to a 14-quarter high. The second-quarter rate-per-mile reading came in 16% above the January 2018 baseline. That was up 6.6 percentage points from the first quarter and 10.1 points higher year over year.

The index is expected to increase to a level that is 17.7% above the baseline in the third quarter. That would be 11.7 points higher y/y.