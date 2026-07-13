Knight-Swift opens 4 LTL terminals

Knight-Swift Transportation’s less-than-truckload business, AAA Cooper, announced Monday further network expansion with the opening of four new terminals.
Additions in Phoenix and Olympia, Washington, provided additional capacity in markets where the carrier has existing operations. Locations in Detroit and Toledo, Ohio, represent new service areas for the company. The Phoenix location is a major hub and supports regional and national lanes.
All four of the facilities were opened in May.
AAA Cooper also recently opened locations in Dayton, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Jackson, Mississippi.
“These service locations are critical additions that position us for significant growth across both our LTL Services and Dedicated Services offerings,” said Chris Durley, president of LTL Services at AAA Cooper, in a news release.
Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) entered the LTL business when it acquired AAA Cooper in 2021. It added Midwest Motor Express later that year and Dependable Highway Express in 2024. Knight-Swift has added over 50 locations organically over the past five years.
All the LTL brands were combined under the AAA Cooper banner at the beginning of the year.
The combined platform has approximately 180 terminals, including locations acquired from bankrupt Yellow Corp., covering roughly 70% of the U.S. The segment generated $1.29 billion in revenue over the past four quarters.
Knight-Swift still needs to acquire a Northeast carrier to complete a true national terminal network.
“These investments in new markets and capacity position AAA Cooper to better support our customers’ needs with the consistency of service our customers expect,” Durley said.
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