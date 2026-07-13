Knight-Swift opens 4 LTL terminals

Knight-Swift Transportation’s less-than-truckload business, AAA Cooper, announced Monday further network expansion with the opening of four new terminals.

Additions in Phoenix and Olympia, Washington, provided additional capacity in markets where the carrier has existing operations. Locations in Detroit and Toledo, Ohio, represent new service areas for the company. The Phoenix location is a major hub and supports regional and national lanes.

All four of the facilities were opened in May.

AAA Cooper also recently opened locations in Dayton, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Jackson, Mississippi.