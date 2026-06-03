XPO’s Q2 tonnage trending ahead of guidance

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO’s May update appears to put the company on course to outperform its prior tonnage outlook.

XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) tonnage per day was 0.5% higher year over year in May, as a 3.3% increase in daily shipments was partially offset by a 2.7% decline in weight per shipment. The company has been actively pursuing local shippers (SMBs), which tend to have lower shipment weights but better margins. Final results for April showed tonnage was down 1.5% y/y.

The Wednesday update showed the carrier is outperforming typical seasonal demand trends and appears in good position to beat its tonnage guidance for the second quarter, which calls for no y/y change. June is up against an easier prior-year comp (-8.9%) than what the carrier faced in both April (-5.5%) and May (-5.7%).

The tonnage declines also continue to improve on a two-year-stacked comparison. May tonnage was down 5.2% following a 7% decline in April.