Gazing into crystal ball with BlueGrace Logistics — Check Call

Host Mary O’Connell and BlueGrace Logistics’ Bryce Williford sit down to talk about recruiting and retaining top talent, the best ways to grow and what 3PLs will look like in 2022 on this episode of Check Call.

Williford is BlueGrace’s senior director of commercial sales. His career path includes 10 years at C.H. Robinson and founding The Hum Spirits Co.

Then there’s this news: A former driver for FedEx Ground dumped roughly 450 packages in and around Blount County, Alabama, on at least six occasions over an unspecified period. FedEx drivers from around the country descended on the area to retrieve the packages and attempt to deliver them to their destinations.

Subscribe to Check Call newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts