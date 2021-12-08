  • ITVI.USA
Check Call

Gazing into crystal ball with BlueGrace Logistics — Check Call

Senior director of commercial sales looks ahead to 3PLs in 2022

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellWednesday, December 8, 2021
Less than a minute

Host Mary O’Connell and BlueGrace LogisticsBryce Williford sit down to talk about recruiting and retaining top talent, the best ways to grow and what 3PLs will look like in 2022 on this episode of Check Call. 

Williford is BlueGrace’s senior director of commercial sales. His career path includes 10 years at C.H. Robinson and founding The Hum Spirits Co.

Then there’s this news: A former driver for FedEx Ground dumped roughly 450 packages in and around Blount County, Alabama, on at least six occasions over an unspecified period. FedEx drivers from around the country descended on the area to retrieve the packages and attempt to deliver them to their destinations. 

