NewsParcelTop Stories

FedEx driver in Alabama dumped parcels on 6 occasions, sheriff says

Officials have not named former driver at company’s Ground unit

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, November 30, 2021
1 minute read
Driver identified in FedEx parcel-dumping incidents (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A former driver for FedEx Ground, the ground delivery unit of FedEx Corp., dumped packages in and around Blount County, Alabama, on at least six occasions over an unspecified period, the county’s sheriff office said Tuesday.

According to an online report from WVTM, a TV station in nearby Birmingham,  Sheriff Mark Moon said investigators had identified the driver, but they are withholding that information for now. It is possible that as many as 450 packages may have been dumped in various locations, Moon said.

Between 300 and 400 FedEx Ground packages were found last week in a ravine on private property near Hayden, Alabama, in Blount County. A cadre of FedEx Ground drivers from around the country descended on the area to retrieve the packages and attempt to deliver them to their destinations. FedEx Ground drivers operate as independent contractors.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) said it was cooperating with investigators and that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground, according to the report from the local news outlet.

“Where possible, recovered packages are being delivered to the intended recipients. In the event of a damaged shipment, we will make every effort to work with the affected shippers to reach a resolution,” FedEx said in the statement.

Investigators will try to piece together the driver’s modus operandi and the motive behind the actions. Each FedEx Ground delivery van can accommodate 300 to 400 packages.

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

