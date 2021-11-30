FedEx driver in Alabama dumped parcels on 6 occasions, sheriff says

A former driver for FedEx Ground, the ground delivery unit of FedEx Corp., dumped packages in and around Blount County, Alabama, on at least six occasions over an unspecified period, the county’s sheriff office said Tuesday.

According to an online report from WVTM, a TV station in nearby Birmingham, Sheriff Mark Moon said investigators had identified the driver, but they are withholding that information for now. It is possible that as many as 450 packages may have been dumped in various locations, Moon said.

Between 300 and 400 FedEx Ground packages were found last week in a ravine on private property near Hayden, Alabama, in Blount County. A cadre of FedEx Ground drivers from around the country descended on the area to retrieve the packages and attempt to deliver them to their destinations. FedEx Ground drivers operate as independent contractors.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) said it was cooperating with investigators and that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground, according to the report from the local news outlet.

“Where possible, recovered packages are being delivered to the intended recipients. In the event of a damaged shipment, we will make every effort to work with the affected shippers to reach a resolution,” FedEx said in the statement.

Investigators will try to piece together the driver’s modus operandi and the motive behind the actions. Each FedEx Ground delivery van can accommodate 300 to 400 packages.