Getting charging infrastructure for electric vehicles — Transmission

One of the biggest challenges facing mass electric vehicle adoption is charging infrastructure. Electric chargers have popped up at many retail locations as more people buy electric cars, but owners still need charging capabilities at other places.

FreightWaves’ Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey look at how Wallbox is helping solve the charger problem on this episode of Transmission. They welcome Enric Asunción, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox, to the show to talk business expansion and EV opportunities.

Wallbox has already sold 200,000 electric vehicle charging units, but with EV sales expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, the company is expanding production to the U.S. Asunción talks about the new plant and how Wallbox is designing products to avoid future supply chain shortages.



