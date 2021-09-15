  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsTransmission Podcast

Getting charging infrastructure for electric vehicles — Transmission

How Wallbox is helping transform EV infrastructure

Kaylee NixWednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read

One of the biggest challenges facing mass electric vehicle adoption is charging infrastructure. Electric chargers have popped up at many retail locations as more people buy electric cars, but owners still need charging capabilities at other places. 

FreightWaves’ Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey look at how Wallbox is helping solve the charger problem on this episode of Transmission. They welcome Enric Asunción, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox, to the show to talk business expansion and EV opportunities. 

Wallbox has already sold 200,000 electric vehicle charging units, but with EV sales expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, the company is expanding production to the U.S. Asunción talks about the new plant and how Wallbox is designing products to avoid future supply chain shortages.

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee NixWednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

