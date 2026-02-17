Getting the Last Dime Out of Every Mile: A Lesson in Efficiency

When I was a teenager working at a Subway in Sumter, South Carolina, I used to get corrected for something that seemed small at the time. I would build a sandwich, stack it high, and make it look generous. My boss would walk by and say, “That’s too many tomato slices.” I didn’t understand it then. I thought I was doing a better job by giving the customer more. But he would calmly remind me, “Those extra slices add up.”

At that age, I thought he was being overly tight. Years later, I realized he was teaching me one of the most important business principles I have ever learned: efficiency protects the margin.

That lesson came back to me during an episode of The Long Haul podcast with Jamie Hagan of Hell Bent Express. We talked about efficiency in trucking and what it really means to “get the last dime out of every mile.” The conversation was not theoretical. It was grounded in hard lessons, setbacks, and disciplined rebuilding. For small carriers and owner-operators, the message was clear: survival and growth depend on efficiency, not just revenue.