Ghost Agents running America’s trucking legal infrastructure

There is a federal regulation whose entire purpose is to make sure you can sue a trucking company after one of its trucks kills your family member. The regulation requires every interstate motor carrier, freight broker, and freight forwarder in America to designate a process agent in each state where they operate before FMCSA will grant them operating authority. The form is called the BOC-3. BOC stands for Blanket of Coverage. The theory is that if a carrier’s truck runs a red light in Georgia and kills a pedestrian, the victim’s family can find a designated legal representative in Georgia who is required to accept service of process on the carrier’s behalf and forward the lawsuit to the carrier. That is the entire point. Legal accountability. Accessible justice.

After encountering issues with litigation in which we were unable to serve defendant trucking entities, we analyzed the complete BOC-3 dataset published by the FMCSA, which contains 1.69 million filing records covering every carrier, broker, and freight forwarder with active federal operating authority in America. What emerged from that analysis tells you a great deal about how the system actually functions, versus how it is supposed to. Eighty-nine unique agent entities control process agent relationships for 1.67 million American transportation companies. The top ten agents among the 89 collectively control process agent relationships for 942,962 carriers, representing 56.5 percent of the entire carrier population in the United States.

That concentration is not, in itself, evidence of fraud. National blanket agents have existed for decades and legitimate operations do serve enormous carrier books. Process Agent Service Company, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, serves 123,594 carriers. All-American Agents of Process, also based in Sioux Falls, serves 107,623 carriers. Truck Process Agents of America, out of Fargo, North Dakota, serves 128,038 carriers. These are volume operations, they are real businesses, and they exist precisely because the BOC-3 market rewards scale. A carrier getting started needs a $19 or $20 or $35 annual BOC-3 filing and the industry has built itself around delivering that at the cheapest possible price point.

The problem starts when you look at what happens at the margins.

Federal regulations under 49 CFR Part 366 define what a process agent must be. The agent must have a physical address, not a post office box, in every state of designation. The agent must be available at that address during normal business hours. The agent must be in a position to actually receive legal documents and forward them to the carrier in a timely manner. Those are the rules. They exist because a PO box cannot accept a summons. A ghost company cannot appear in court. A discount mill with no physical office and no one answering the phone cannot provide the accountability that the regulation was designed to create.

THE TEA data shows that among the 89 agents covering 1.67 million carriers, at least two operate from PO Box 5627 in Norman, Oklahoma. Agents of Process Services and 35 Dollar Process Agent Service, Inc. share that single mailbox. Neither entity could be verified as a legally incorporated business in any state through OpenCorporates or state Secretary of State searches. Combined, they carry 1,193 carriers on their books. For context, the national carrier population averages in the upper 60s. These are carriers that rank in the bottom 15 percent of American trucking, as determined by a model that incorporates crashes, out-of-service rates, violation history, and authority stability. The discount agent and the worst carriers found each other. The result is that FMCSA is unable to enforce, and Plaintiffs and their litigation Attorneys are unable to effect proper service of process. Litigation following catastrophic claims is unsuccessful simply because the defendant, a bad actor trucking company, can’t be served.

In Edmond, Oklahoma, 15 miles up the road, two more agents share a single address at 2524 North Broadway. Permits and Process Agents and Permits C and Process Agents LLC are nearly identical names operating from the same office with combined coverage of 6,059 carriers. The same carrier can appear under both registrations simultaneously.

FMCSA itself acknowledged in 2019 that it was getting reports from enforcement personnel about the inability to complete service of process in cases where the contractual relationship between a carrier and its BOC-3 agent had terminated without the carrier filing a new designation. The agency issued policy MC-RS-2019-0002 specifically to address situations in which the process agent on file refused to accept service on behalf of the carrier or was otherwise no longer available. FMCSA’s own enforcement staff was telling headquarters they could not serve carriers. In 2019. That problem has not gotten smaller.

The BOC-3 filing process itself creates the vulnerability. Only a process agent, on behalf of the applicant carrier, can file Form BOC-3 with FMCSA.FMCSA The carrier does not file it themselves. The agent files it. This means the agent’s name, address, and contact information are entered into the federal database as the authoritative contact point for legal services, and the carrier has limited visibility into whether that agent can actually fulfill the obligation. When you are a new carrier paying $19 for a BOC-3 filing because someone on Facebook trucking groups said it was the cheapest option, you are not doing due diligence on whether that agent has a real office, actual staff, and a functioning process for forwarding legal documents. You are buying operating authority clearance.

The attorneys feeling this most acutely are the plaintiff lawyers chasing crash cases involving carriers from the same networks the industry has been tracking for years. The Romanian chameleon carrier networks in the Chicago suburbs, the Moldovan freight operations spinning up new DOTs out of Elgin, Illinois, the carriers formed through Wyoming shell mills at addresses like 2232 Dell Range Boulevard in Cheyenne, where 14 separate carriers share a single normalized address. Those carriers need operating authority. Operating authority requires a BOC-3. The BOC-3 is filed by whichever agent is the least expensive and least likely to ask questions. When a plaintiff’s attorney tries to serve the carrier after a fatality crash, the BOC-3 agent either does not respond, has no physical presence to serve, or simply passes a letter to a virtual mailbox that no one checks.

The Wyoming shell mill connection is worth a separate examination. THE TEA formation address analysis shows that 2232 Dell Range Boulevard in Cheyenne currently hosts 14 FMCSA-registered carriers with poor performance histories. The Sheridan, Wyoming, address for Registered Agents Inc., 30 North Gould Street, appears in the BOC-3 dataset with 10,922 carriers and 97 revoked authorities. That address is the registered agent address that appeared on the Phoenix ELD LLC filing in December 2022, the Wyoming shell entity connected through phone number forensics to Incway Corporation and its federally adjudicated RICO principal, Lawyers Limited, has been documented providing entity formation services to trucking networks in the Chicago area.

The connection between shell entity formation infrastructure and BOC-3 agent infrastructure are two components of the same system. You form the Wyoming LLC through a document mill. You get your operating authority through FMCSA using that Wyoming address. You file your BOC-3 through a $19 discount agent who operates from a PO box and does not verify anything. You are now a federally authorized motor carrier with no real address, no real agent, no accountability footprint, and a 15-point safety score. You haul freight on America’s highways until you crash something, and then you dissolve, reform under a new DOT, and do it again.

FMCSA enforcement personnel and state partners have reported an inability to complete service of process for enforcement actions in some cases where the regulated entity has not filed a new designation, but the contractual relationship with the designated process agent has been terminated. FMCSA. That is the agency’s own language. Unable to complete service of process. For enforcement actions. Against carriers operating under active federal authority.

The regulation intended to make carriers legally accessible has become the mechanism by which the worst carriers make themselves legally inaccessible. The $19 BOC-3 is a shield.

What the FMCSA could do is straightforward in concept, though the agency’s appetite for reforming the process agent has historically been limited. Requiring process agents to verify their corporate existence as a condition of FMCSA registration would eliminate ghost agents immediately. Requiring physical address verification with periodic audits would eliminate PO box operations. Requiring agents serving more than a threshold number of carriers to carry errors and omissions insurance would ensure the function is actually being performed. Suspending operating authority when a BOC-3 agent cannot be reached, rather than waiting for a carrier to file a replacement designation, would close the gap the 2019 policy sought to address.

None of those reforms requires legislation. They require rulemaking under existing authority.

Until then, 89 agents control the legal access point for 1.67 million American trucking companies. Some of those agents are legitimate national operations. Some of them are PO boxes in Norman, Oklahoma. And somewhere in a courthouse right now, a plaintiff attorney representing a family that buried someone after a truck crash is trying to serve a carrier whose BOC-3 agent does not exist, whose address is a mail drop, and whose operating authority was granted by a federal agency that never verified any of it.

The BOC-3 was supposed to be the guarantee that you could always find them. Right now, for many carriers, it is a guarantee that you cannot.