Global Supply Chain Week Day 3 preview: Food and CPG

John Tyson, chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is scheduled to kick off Day Three of Global Supply Chain Week, Feb. 24. Tyson will discuss sustainability in global supply chain management with Matt Waller, dean of Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

FreightWaves’ eight-day, virtual supply chain event will stream live from Feb. 22 through March 3. Feb. 24 focuses on food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) throughout supply chains.

This is not an event that supply chain experts will want to miss. The COVID-19 pandemic hit supply chains hard in 2020. People at every step in the supply chain, including truck drivers, store managers and suppliers, worked tirelessly to restock warehouses and grocery store shelves quickly while consumers stocked up in preparation for lockdowns.

The importance of supply chains has been evident worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic. Industry experts will converse about challenges, technologies, market trends and lessons learned in supply chains.

Food and CPG Global Supply Chain Week topics include:

Solving the challenges of exporting food.

How President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan will elevate last-mile delivery.

Building logistics success for midsize CPG innovators.

The future of the food supply chain: AI, analytics and agriculture.

Strategic trends in global SCM that have accelerated as a result of the pandemic.

How the pandemic has shifted the view of shippers on visibility and tracking.

In addition to Tyson and Waller, speakers on Feb. 24 include:

Kathy Wengel, executive vice president and chief global supply chain officer at Johnson & Johnson.

Matt Elenjickal, founder and CEO at FourKites.

Peter Friedmann, executive director at Agriculture Transportation Coalition.

Grant Langston, CEO at Warehouse Exchange.

Ernie Manansala Jr., chief marketing officer at Breinfuel.

Tom Madrecki, vice president of supply chain and logistics at Consumer Brand Association.

Jonathan Kingsman, author of “Out of the Shadows: The New Merchants of Grain.”

Naeem Zafar, co-founder and CEO at TeleSense.

David Braunstein, president at Together for Safer Roads.

FreightWaves staff experts will join industry professionals to talk about food and CPG supply chains on Feb. 24.

This event is free to attend and will be livestreamed on FreightWavesTV. To register and find more information, visit the Global Supply Chain Week website.

