GM temporarily lays off 700 workers at US, Canadian factories

About 700 General Motors workers in the U.S. and Canada will be out of a job temporarily, driven by weak demand for electric vehicles, company officials said.

General Motors placed the workers on temporary leave starting Monday from factories in Detroit and Ingersoll, Ontario.

GM (NYSE: GM) is laying off about 200 workers at its Factory Zero plant in Detroit, which produces the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Hummer EV SUV and pickup, and all-electric Escalade IQ. It employs about 4,500 workers, according to the company’s website.

“Factory Zero will adjust production to align with market dynamics,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly told The Detroit News. “Impacted employees will be placed on a temporary layoff and may be eligible for subpay and benefits in accordance with the GM-UAW national contract.”



