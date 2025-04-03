Automaker to temporarily lay off 900 US workers due to tariffs

Stellantis said on Thursday it will pause production at assembly plants in Canada and Mexico and temporarily lay off about 900 employees at auto factories in Michigan and Indiana.

The announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan went into effect at midnight, including 25% import duties on foreign-made cars.

The pause begins Monday at Stellantis assembly plants in Windsor, Ontario, and Toluca, Mexico.

Lou Ann Gosselin, Stellantis’ spokeswoman for Canada, said the layoffs and downtime were caused by tariffs levied by the Trump administration on Wednesday.



