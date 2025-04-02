Q1 ends with thousands more freight layoffs

Freight-related layoffs across North America continue to mount, with companies citing economic uncertainty, tariffs, declining demand and rising production costs as reasons for the job cuts.

There have been 5,608 job cuts over the past several weeks, according to media reports and Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.

Since Jan. 1, almost 23,000 freight-related job cuts have been announced, impacting workers in autos, food distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

Online retailers hit hard

Chewy Inc., an online pet supply retailer, plans to cut 674 jobs at its fulfillment center in Dallas, starting May 10.



