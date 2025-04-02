Newsletters
Watch Now


Layoffs and BankruptciesNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Q1 ends with thousands more freight layoffs

Almost 23,000 freight-related job cuts announced since Jan. 1

Noi Mahoney
·
Chewy Inc., an online pet supply retailer, plans to cut 674 jobs at its fulfillment center in Dallas. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight-related layoffs across North America continue to mount, with companies citing economic uncertainty, tariffs, declining demand and rising production costs as reasons for the job cuts.

There have been 5,608 job cuts over the past several weeks, according to media reports and Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.

Since Jan. 1, almost 23,000 freight-related job cuts have been announced, impacting workers in autos, food distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

Online retailers hit hard

Chewy Inc., an online pet supply retailer, plans to cut 674 jobs at its fulfillment center in Dallas, starting May 10.


The company did not specify a reason for the layoffs in state filings. It opened a 663,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Dallas in 2017.

Chewy is dually headquartered in Plantation, Florida, and Boston. The company has over 18,000 employees.

In addition to Dallas, Chewy has fulfillment centers in Phoenix; Louisville, Kentucky; and Pittston, Pennsylvania. 

Online meal kit provider HelloFresh announced it is closing a distribution center in Grand Prairie, Texas, and eliminating 273 jobs.


Staffing agency ManpowerGroup US Inc., a contractor for HelloFresh, announced earlier this year it was closing a distribution facility March 28 in Irving, Texas, and laying off 173 workers. 

Berlin-based HelloFresh has seen reduced customer demand for its products over the past year. HelloFresh operates in 16 countries and has over 21,000 employees.

ManpowerGroup US Inc. recently announced it was closing three distribution facilities in Illinois that it operated for Factor, an online meal kit provider and subsidiary of HelloFresh.

Manufacturing companies lose over 1,200 jobs

The manufacturing industry in the U.S., Canada and Mexico saw widespread layoffs including auto parts suppliers, farm equipment and railcar manufacturers, and a semiconductor chip maker.

Milgard Manufacturing announced it was closing its window manufacturing plant in Ventura, California, and laying off 397 workers.

Officials for Milgard told the Ventura County Star they are shifting production from the California plant to a facility in Phoenix.

Tacoma, Washington-based Milgard Manufacturing has 1,400 employees and facilities in Sacramento and Temecula, California, and Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Trinity Rail has laid off about 300 workers from a railcar factory in Sabinas, Mexico, according to media outlets in Mexico.


Trinity Rail told Mexican authorities it will temporarily lay off 15% of its Sabinas workforce while the company adjusts to slower demand in the market.

Trinity Rail, based in Dallas, is part of Trinity Industries, a provider of rail transportation products and services in North America.

In addition to its factory in Sabinas, Trinity Rail operates a factory in Monclova, Mexico.

Sabinas is about 79 miles from Eagle Pass, Texas, the primary border crossing Trinity uses for railcar deliveries from its manufacturing facilities in Mexico, according to a news release.

Trinity Rail has furloughed about 300 workers from a railcar factory in Sabinas, Mexico. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Winnipeg, Canada-based Eascan Automation Inc. recently laid off about 23 employees, as demand for its products is slowing amid uncertainty about U.S. tariffs, company officials said.

Jason Andres, general manager of Eascan Automation Inc., said there has been a slowdown that began around the time Donald Trump was reelected president.

The company, which provides custom-built machines to manufacturers, has lost $3 million to $4 million in orders, Andres said.

“A lot of companies are saying, ‘OK, we don’t need a robot this year. We can wait another year,’” Andres told CBC.

CompanyCityTypeReason Layoff dateNumber of layoffs
Chewy Inc. DallasOnline retailer of pet food and pet-related productsClosing fulfillment centerJune 28674
Amscan Inc. Chester, New YorkParty supply manufacturerClosing distribution center/Chapter 11 bankruptcyMarch 21471
Milgard ManufacturingVentura, CaliforniaWindow manufacturerPlant closureMay 27397
Trinity RailSabinas, MexicoRailcar manufacturing, leasingRestructuringMarch 28300
HelloFreshDistribution warehouse closing in Grand Prairie, TexasOnline meal kit providerCompany restructuringMay 13273
SPS TechnologiesJenkintown, PennsylvaniaAerospace parts makerFire damaged plant Feb. 17May 18251
MicrochipColorado Springs, ColoradoSemiconductor chip manufacturerRestructuringMay 6238
FedExLebanon, TennesseeParcel carrierUnspecifiedMay 30217
Akasol Inc.Hazel Park and Warren, MichiganEV battery manufacturerClosing two plantsJuly 31188
Lippert Components Inc.Chesaning, MichiganAuto parts manufacturerPlant closingJune 30159
Evergreen PackagingKalamazoo, MichiganFood and beverage packaging makerPlant closureApril153
Meati FoodsThornton, ColoradoFood producerPlant closureMay 6150
ManpowerGroup US Inc.Aurora, Burr Ridge, Lake Zurich, IllinoisFood supply chain services providerDecline in demandMarch 28138
Forvia-FaureciaApodaca, MexicoAutomotive parts supplierDecline in demandMarch 30120
Barrette Outdoor LivingEgg Harbor City, New JerseyManufacturerUnspecifiedJuly 1120
RyderHutchins, TexasTransportation providerUnspecifiedMarch 6110
Summit Delivery SolutionsTaunton, Massachusetts Amazon delivery service partnerUnspecifiedMarch 31101
Penske LogisticsAurora, IllinoisTransportation providerUnspecifiedMarch 3196
National Distribution CentersFairburn, GeorgiaSupply chain logistics providerClosing distribution centerApril 1990
AmazonManassas, VirginiaE-commerce companyClosing delivery stationMay 1388
FedExJacksonville, FloridaParcel carrierLost contractMay 3187
Conagra Brands Inc.Fennville, MichiganConsumer packaged goods companyClosing pie filling plantJune 3085
Bell-Carter FoodsCorning, CaliforniaOlive producer, supplierUnspecifiedMay 984
Primo Brands Inc. Layoffs at four facilities in California and one in FloridaBeverage supplierRestructuringJuly 182
Quiet Logistics Inc.ChicagoTransportation, logistics providerUnspecifiedMay 2376
MaerskPerris, CaliforniaShipping and logistics companyLost contractApril 3075
National Distribution CentersOrlando, FloridaSupply chain logistics providerClosing distribution centerJune 3073
Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.Momence, IllinoisFood producer, supplierPlant closureMarch 1169
Stockton RecyclingStockton, CaliforniaBeverage container recyclingCompany sold, plant closingMay 469
Hatco Inc.Longview, TexasHat manufacturerCeasing operationsMarch 668
Oxbow International Corp.Clear Lake, WisconsinFarm equipment manufacturerRestructuringJune 668
Country Pure FoodsHoustonJuice maker, supplierClosing production facilityMarch 1260
Animal Supply Company LLCSuwanee, GeorgiaPet food maker, distributorDecline in demandMarch 457
The HC Cos.Sparks, NevadaPlant containers, commercial planters manufacturerUnspecifiedJune 1357
DHLTaunton, MassachusettsParcel carrierUnspecifiedAug. 852
Pretium PackagingJacksonville, FloridaPlastic container manufacturerPlant closureJune 3048
Southern Glazer’s Wine & SpiritsLafayette, LouisianaWine distributorRelocation of distribution center May 1448
Peco Pallet Inc.ChicagoPallet maker, providerPlant closureMarch 1946
Eascan Automation Inc.Winnipeg, CanadaIndustrial robotics manufacturerDecline in demandMarch 2623
Mauser Packaging SolutionsBaltimoreIndustrial packaging manufacturerPlant closureMay 1622
GSC Wholesale LLCHoustonTrucking companyOutsourcing positionsApril 3021
Nogin Commerce LLCNew YorkE-commerce technology providerUnspecifiedMarch 1620
San Jose Distribution ServicesSan Jose, CaliforniaTransportation, warehousing providerCeasing operationsApril 3017
Cross Docking & Warehouse ServicesNogales, ArizonaTransportation, warehousing providerUnspecifiedMarch 2410
Layoffs continue to impact freight-related jobs across North America.