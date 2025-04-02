Q1 ends with thousands more freight layoffs

Freight-related layoffs across North America continue to mount, with companies citing economic uncertainty, tariffs, declining demand and rising production costs as reasons for the job cuts.
There have been 5,608 job cuts over the past several weeks, according to media reports and Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.
Since Jan. 1, almost 23,000 freight-related job cuts have been announced, impacting workers in autos, food distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.
Online retailers hit hard
Chewy Inc., an online pet supply retailer, plans to cut 674 jobs at its fulfillment center in Dallas, starting May 10.
The company did not specify a reason for the layoffs in state filings. It opened a 663,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Dallas in 2017.
Chewy is dually headquartered in Plantation, Florida, and Boston. The company has over 18,000 employees.
In addition to Dallas, Chewy has fulfillment centers in Phoenix; Louisville, Kentucky; and Pittston, Pennsylvania.
Online meal kit provider HelloFresh announced it is closing a distribution center in Grand Prairie, Texas, and eliminating 273 jobs.
Staffing agency ManpowerGroup US Inc., a contractor for HelloFresh, announced earlier this year it was closing a distribution facility March 28 in Irving, Texas, and laying off 173 workers.
Berlin-based HelloFresh has seen reduced customer demand for its products over the past year. HelloFresh operates in 16 countries and has over 21,000 employees.
ManpowerGroup US Inc. recently announced it was closing three distribution facilities in Illinois that it operated for Factor, an online meal kit provider and subsidiary of HelloFresh.
Manufacturing companies lose over 1,200 jobs
The manufacturing industry in the U.S., Canada and Mexico saw widespread layoffs including auto parts suppliers, farm equipment and railcar manufacturers, and a semiconductor chip maker.
Milgard Manufacturing announced it was closing its window manufacturing plant in Ventura, California, and laying off 397 workers.
Officials for Milgard told the Ventura County Star they are shifting production from the California plant to a facility in Phoenix.
Tacoma, Washington-based Milgard Manufacturing has 1,400 employees and facilities in Sacramento and Temecula, California, and Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Trinity Rail has laid off about 300 workers from a railcar factory in Sabinas, Mexico, according to media outlets in Mexico.
Trinity Rail told Mexican authorities it will temporarily lay off 15% of its Sabinas workforce while the company adjusts to slower demand in the market.
Trinity Rail, based in Dallas, is part of Trinity Industries, a provider of rail transportation products and services in North America.
In addition to its factory in Sabinas, Trinity Rail operates a factory in Monclova, Mexico.
Sabinas is about 79 miles from Eagle Pass, Texas, the primary border crossing Trinity uses for railcar deliveries from its manufacturing facilities in Mexico, according to a news release.
Winnipeg, Canada-based Eascan Automation Inc. recently laid off about 23 employees, as demand for its products is slowing amid uncertainty about U.S. tariffs, company officials said.
Jason Andres, general manager of Eascan Automation Inc., said there has been a slowdown that began around the time Donald Trump was reelected president.
The company, which provides custom-built machines to manufacturers, has lost $3 million to $4 million in orders, Andres said.
“A lot of companies are saying, ‘OK, we don’t need a robot this year. We can wait another year,’” Andres told CBC.
|Company
|City
|Type
|Reason
|Layoff date
|Number of layoffs
|Chewy Inc.
|Dallas
|Online retailer of pet food and pet-related products
|Closing fulfillment center
|June 28
|674
|Amscan Inc.
|Chester, New York
|Party supply manufacturer
|Closing distribution center/Chapter 11 bankruptcy
|March 21
|471
|Milgard Manufacturing
|Ventura, California
|Window manufacturer
|Plant closure
|May 27
|397
|Trinity Rail
|Sabinas, Mexico
|Railcar manufacturing, leasing
|Restructuring
|March 28
|300
|HelloFresh
|Distribution warehouse closing in Grand Prairie, Texas
|Online meal kit provider
|Company restructuring
|May 13
|273
|SPS Technologies
|Jenkintown, Pennsylvania
|Aerospace parts maker
|Fire damaged plant Feb. 17
|May 18
|251
|Microchip
|Colorado Springs, Colorado
|Semiconductor chip manufacturer
|Restructuring
|May 6
|238
|FedEx
|Lebanon, Tennessee
|Parcel carrier
|Unspecified
|May 30
|217
|Akasol Inc.
|Hazel Park and Warren, Michigan
|EV battery manufacturer
|Closing two plants
|July 31
|188
|Lippert Components Inc.
|Chesaning, Michigan
|Auto parts manufacturer
|Plant closing
|June 30
|159
|Evergreen Packaging
|Kalamazoo, Michigan
|Food and beverage packaging maker
|Plant closure
|April
|153
|Meati Foods
|Thornton, Colorado
|Food producer
|Plant closure
|May 6
|150
|ManpowerGroup US Inc.
|Aurora, Burr Ridge, Lake Zurich, Illinois
|Food supply chain services provider
|Decline in demand
|March 28
|138
|Forvia-Faurecia
|Apodaca, Mexico
|Automotive parts supplier
|Decline in demand
|March 30
|120
|Barrette Outdoor Living
|Egg Harbor City, New Jersey
|Manufacturer
|Unspecified
|July 1
|120
|Ryder
|Hutchins, Texas
|Transportation provider
|Unspecified
|March 6
|110
|Summit Delivery Solutions
|Taunton, Massachusetts
|Amazon delivery service partner
|Unspecified
|March 31
|101
|Penske Logistics
|Aurora, Illinois
|Transportation provider
|Unspecified
|March 31
|96
|National Distribution Centers
|Fairburn, Georgia
|Supply chain logistics provider
|Closing distribution center
|April 19
|90
|Amazon
|Manassas, Virginia
|E-commerce company
|Closing delivery station
|May 13
|88
|FedEx
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Parcel carrier
|Lost contract
|May 31
|87
|Conagra Brands Inc.
|Fennville, Michigan
|Consumer packaged goods company
|Closing pie filling plant
|June 30
|85
|Bell-Carter Foods
|Corning, California
|Olive producer, supplier
|Unspecified
|May 9
|84
|Primo Brands Inc.
|Layoffs at four facilities in California and one in Florida
|Beverage supplier
|Restructuring
|July 1
|82
|Quiet Logistics Inc.
|Chicago
|Transportation, logistics provider
|Unspecified
|May 23
|76
|Maersk
|Perris, California
|Shipping and logistics company
|Lost contract
|April 30
|75
|National Distribution Centers
|Orlando, Florida
|Supply chain logistics provider
|Closing distribution center
|June 30
|73
|Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.
|Momence, Illinois
|Food producer, supplier
|Plant closure
|March 11
|69
|Stockton Recycling
|Stockton, California
|Beverage container recycling
|Company sold, plant closing
|May 4
|69
|Hatco Inc.
|Longview, Texas
|Hat manufacturer
|Ceasing operations
|March 6
|68
|Oxbow International Corp.
|Clear Lake, Wisconsin
|Farm equipment manufacturer
|Restructuring
|June 6
|68
|Country Pure Foods
|Houston
|Juice maker, supplier
|Closing production facility
|March 12
|60
|Animal Supply Company LLC
|Suwanee, Georgia
|Pet food maker, distributor
|Decline in demand
|March 4
|57
|The HC Cos.
|Sparks, Nevada
|Plant containers, commercial planters manufacturer
|Unspecified
|June 13
|57
|DHL
|Taunton, Massachusetts
|Parcel carrier
|Unspecified
|Aug. 8
|52
|Pretium Packaging
|Jacksonville, Florida
|Plastic container manufacturer
|Plant closure
|June 30
|48
|Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
|Lafayette, Louisiana
|Wine distributor
|Relocation of distribution center
|May 14
|48
|Peco Pallet Inc.
|Chicago
|Pallet maker, provider
|Plant closure
|March 19
|46
|Eascan Automation Inc.
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Industrial robotics manufacturer
|Decline in demand
|March 26
|23
|Mauser Packaging Solutions
|Baltimore
|Industrial packaging manufacturer
|Plant closure
|May 16
|22
|GSC Wholesale LLC
|Houston
|Trucking company
|Outsourcing positions
|April 30
|21
|Nogin Commerce LLC
|New York
|E-commerce technology provider
|Unspecified
|March 16
|20
|San Jose Distribution Services
|San Jose, California
|Transportation, warehousing provider
|Ceasing operations
|April 30
|17
|Cross Docking & Warehouse Services
|Nogales, Arizona
|Transportation, warehousing provider
|Unspecified
|March 24
|10