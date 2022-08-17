Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online

DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster interviewing JOOR CCO Jennifer Rosado and The Fision CTO Tom Kanach

BIO: Tom Kanach ensures the utilization of cutting-edge technology solutions to create a competitive weapon for The Fision by using best-of-breed applications to streamline and automate business processes.

As chief customer officer at JOOR — the world’s premier digital wholesale ecosystem — Jennifer Rosado is responsible for creating, implementing and overseeing the strategy for the client services teams, with a focus on building brand awareness, sales and growth marketing, and retention.

KEY QUOTES FROM ROSADO:

“Hybrid is the new normal for everyone: both brands and retailers.”

“Even things like payment terms, adding that to the mix, has been a huge benefit to brands. To be able to get paid within six days while offering payment terms of 60 days to their retailers is a game changer in today’s environment.”

“There are very few providers who really understood the dynamics of the [fashion] industry.”

KEY QUOTES FROM KANACH:

“Christian Louboutin is slightly different in that the vast majority of their product comes from Europe and not from Asia.”

“A lot of the really deep supply chain problems stem from shipping to the West Coast.”