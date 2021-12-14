  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVTransmission Podcast

Government impact on the electric vehicle landscape — Transmission

Is regulation the way to universal adoption?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, December 14, 2021
Less than a minute

Earlier this year, Boston Consulting Group released a report called “Why Electric Cars Can’t Come Fast Enough.”

Now that the COP26 climate change conference is in the rearview mirror and the Build Back Better bill is potentially about to pass, Sebastian Blanco welcomes BCG’s Nathan Niese to the Transmission stage. 

They chat about what the conference and the pending legislation might do to the electric vehicle market across the world and about how government intervention, including regulation, could change adoption of EVs.

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

