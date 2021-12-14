Government impact on the electric vehicle landscape — Transmission

Earlier this year, Boston Consulting Group released a report called “Why Electric Cars Can’t Come Fast Enough.”

Now that the COP26 climate change conference is in the rearview mirror and the Build Back Better bill is potentially about to pass, Sebastian Blanco welcomes BCG’s Nathan Niese to the Transmission stage.

They chat about what the conference and the pending legislation might do to the electric vehicle market across the world and about how government intervention, including regulation, could change adoption of EVs.



