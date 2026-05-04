Grain, efficiency propel BNSF first-quarter earnings

BNSF Railway reported stronger first-quarter profits as higher volume and more efficient operations improved the railroad’s bottom line.

Pre-tax income rose 13.5%, to $1.82 billion, as revenue increased 5%, to $5.92 billion, BNSF’s corporate parent, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B), reported on Saturday morning. The railroad’s operating ratio improved 2.3 points to 65.6% as improved fuel efficiency and labor productivity more than offset higher fuel prices and wages.

Overall volume increased 2.2% thanks largely to growth in grain shipments.

Consumer products volume including intermodal and automotive increased 1.4% compared to a year ago, primarily due to growth in international intermodal traffic, Berkshire said.