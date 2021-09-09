  • ITVI.USA
    13,643.300
    148.270
    1.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.905
    -0.047
    -1.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.630
    -0.140
    -0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,625.670
    145.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Great freight debates — Freightonomics

Is the Labor Day volume decrease a sign for the future?

Thursday, September 9, 2021
1 minute read

nVision Global, is a leading Global Freight Audit, Supply Chain Management Services company offering enterprise-wide supply chain solutions. With over 4,000 global business “Partners”, nVision Global not only provides prompt, accurate Freight Audit Solutions, but also providing industry-leading Supply Chain Information Management solutions and services necessary to help its clients maximize efficiencies within their supply chain. To learn more, visit www.nvisionglobal.com

Following the Labor Day holiday, it is typical for outbound tender volumes to take a sharp fall and quickly rebound as drivers get back to work. On this episode of Freightonomics, Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland look at the data from Labor Day weekend and forecast whether that data shows a slowing in the hot freight cycle. 

They debate the top freight news of the day and use SONAR data to explain how the job market is faring right now. 

FreightWaves Market Expert Henry Byers also joins Smith and Strickland to offer his perspective on the state of freight. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Thursday, September 9, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

