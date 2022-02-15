GSCW chat: How to make microfulfillment strategies work

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How can companies execute microfulfillment strategies

DETAILS: With warehousing capacity at all-time lows, brokers and developers will be challenged to find space anywhere in the U.S.

SPEAKER: Brittain Ladd, a supply chain, logistics and e-commerce consultant to global companies. Ladd spent more than three years at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) before starting his business.

KEY QUOTES FROM LADD:

“Microfulfillment is not a technology that you buy and install. It is a strategy. The thing you want to avoid is to think you can select a few people inside a company and say `go find me a microfulfillment strategy.’” Don’t assume you can do this on your own.”

“By 2030, everything related to microfufillment will be standard practice in the supply chain.”

“Big companies are going to turn their brick-and-mortar stores into giant vending machines which can allow these companies to generate revenue. You need to get away from a model where you are fulfilling an order from a distribution center in another state.”