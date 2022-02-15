  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
E-commerce & FulfillmentModern ShipperNews

GSCW chat: How to make microfulfillment strategies work

It's not a technology, consultant says. It's a strategy.

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, February 15, 2022
1 minute read
Consultant Ladd talks microfulfillment strategies

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC:  How can companies execute microfulfillment strategies

DETAILS: With warehousing capacity at all-time lows, brokers and developers will be challenged to find space anywhere in the U.S.

SPEAKER: Brittain Ladd, a supply chain, logistics and e-commerce consultant to global companies. Ladd spent more than three years at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) before starting his business.

KEY QUOTES FROM LADD:

“Microfulfillment is not a technology that you buy and install. It is a strategy. The thing you want to avoid is to think you can select a few people inside a company  and say `go find me a microfulfillment strategy.’” Don’t assume you can do this on your own.”

“By 2030, everything related to microfufillment will be standard practice in the supply chain.”

“Big companies are going to turn their brick-and-mortar stores into giant vending machines which can allow these companies to generate revenue. You need to get away from a model where you are fulfilling an order from a distribution center in another state.”

Tags
Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, February 15, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *