GSCW chat: Is FreightTech necessary for CPG companies?

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: FreightTech is a must for consumer packaged goods companies to thrive.

DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Travis Rhyan and Bart De Muynck detail the challenges CPG companies face with labor shortages, manufacturing and e-commerce and how FreightTech investment should be viewed as a cost of doing business.

SPEAKER: De Muynck is the vice president of supply chain research at Gartner.

BIO: De Muynck conducts research in supply chains focused on transportation management, transportation visibility, freight payment, yard management, vehicle routing and fleet telematics. He is also the global chair of the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium.

KEY QUOTES FROM DE MUYNCK:

“There’s a lot more focus on tracking the product itself. … If you’re shipping food, it’s not just important that it gets there on time but also that the conditions during transportation are actually adequate.”

“It starts in the warehouse where more and more companies are seeing warehouse labor shortages, so they’re replacing labor with robots. … We’re starting to see this as well on the transportation side.”

“At the loading dock, that’s where we don’t quite see the same level of automation yet. We’re not yet at the stage where we’re using robots to do automated unloading of a vehicle or automated loading of a vehicle. That’s where we still have a lot of opportunity.”

“The question becomes how do we make the transportation industry as a whole safer and also more attractive for young people to come back into the transportation industry?”

