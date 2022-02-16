  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
FreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastNewsSupply ChainsTechnology

GSCW chat: Is FreightTech necessary for CPG companies?

Technology can attract young people, improve safety, Gartner VP says

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, February 16, 2022
1 minute read
Experts chat about the role of automation and FreightTech in consumer packaged goods companies.
(Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: FreightTech is a must for consumer packaged goods companies to thrive.

DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Travis Rhyan and Bart De Muynck detail the challenges CPG companies face with labor shortages, manufacturing and e-commerce and how FreightTech investment should be viewed as a cost of doing business.

SPEAKER: De Muynck is the vice president of supply chain research at Gartner.

BIO: De Muynck conducts research in supply chains focused on transportation management, transportation visibility, freight payment, yard management, vehicle routing and fleet telematics. He is also the global chair of the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium.

KEY QUOTES FROM DE MUYNCK:

“There’s a lot more focus on tracking the product itself. … If you’re shipping food, it’s not just important that it gets there on time but also that the conditions during transportation are actually adequate.”

“It starts in the warehouse where more and more companies are seeing warehouse labor shortages, so they’re replacing labor with robots. … We’re starting to see this as well on the transportation side.”

“At the loading dock, that’s where we don’t quite see the same level of automation yet. We’re not yet at the stage where we’re using robots to do automated unloading of a vehicle or automated loading of a vehicle. That’s where we still have a lot of opportunity.”

“The question becomes how do we make the transportation industry as a whole safer and also more attractive for young people to come back into the transportation industry?”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

AEV Summit: Locomation on path to full autonomy

Who is teaching autonomous trucks how to drive?

Q&A: Leveraging autonomy, batteries to shift freight from road to rail

GSCW chat: Embracing automation in 2022

Tags
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, February 16, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a staff writer at FreightWaves, covering sustainability news in the freight and supply chain industry, from low-carbon fuels to social sustainability, emissions & more. She graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She is passionate about all things environmental and enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, ultimate frisbee, hiking, and soccer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *