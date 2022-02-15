GSCW chat: Embracing automation in 2022

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: 2022: The year of embracing automation

DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Travis Rhyan sits down with Eric Rempel to discuss the need for automation across the supply chain and why now is the time to implement the latest technology in logistics operations.

SPEAKER: Rempel is the chief innovation officer at Redwood Logistics.

BIO: Rempel has worked in various roles at Redwood since 2004. He helped create the company’s transportation management system. Rempel founded Redwood Supply Chain Solutions in 2009, which is focused on integrated enterprise systems.

KEY QUOTES FROM REMPEL:

“Automation takes something that happens over and over and over again and does its best to find that 80/20 where it can automate 80% of the effort with 20% of the input.”

“The more that we can identify the appropriate carrier at the right rate and get the right tracking details so that we can predict when it’s going to arrive and what it’s going to cost and what it’s going to do to everything upstream and downstream, there’s a lot that can be automated there.”

“Redwood Connect is really that foundational Lego board — that green back piece that lets anyone plug and play what they want because we have invested a lot over the last seven years making plumbing sexy, making that back end have a front end so that you can manage your connectivity, you can see what’s going through the pipes, and you can get a ton more value out of your existing systems and any new investments you want to make in technology.”

