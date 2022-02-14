GSCW chat: Freightos’ digital platform connects supply chain through data, pricing

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Powering the futures of containerization with Freightos

DETAILS: Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber and Steve Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit Inc., discuss the rise of data and pricing in global shipping on Monday during FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.



SPEAKERS: Schreiber, CEO of Freightos, and Ferreira, CEO of Ocean Audit Inc.

BIO: Schreiber founded Freightos, an online international freight marketplace, in 2012. He also founded and managed other startup ventures that were acquired by GE and IBM.

BIO: Ferreira founded Ocean Audit, which identifies billing and payment overcharges, in 1994. He has over 37 years of experience in global container shipping.

Key quotes from Schreiber:

“We think it’s really about the customer and an importer or exporter, shipping goods from A to B, should have the same seamless online, transparent experience that you’ve had for many years for [personal] travel from A to B.”

“You need to have committed booking dates. And when I book a container, I want to know exactly what ship I’m booking it on and I want to know if it’s going to be on that ship and it won’t be rolled. And the carrier wants to know that I’m going to show up with that container.”

“The most common use for our platform is for spot shipments. Small BCOs are typically doing everything spot. For the big BCOs and ocean, they have often got the long-term tenders and we can help them in a different way, but they’re not normally doing that on platform, but we may be giving them data to help with that tender. We may be giving them indexes for index linking.”

Watch: Powering the futures of containerization with Freightos