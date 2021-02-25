GSCW chat recap: New opportunities ahead via Open Mobility Network

This fireside chat recap is from Day 4 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on automotive.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: A Shared Trust Layer: MOBI’s Work on the Open Mobility Network

DETAILS: Providing vehicles with a secure ID via blockchain opens up enormous potential as market participants come together under shared standards. MOBI has created “digital twins” for vehicles, incorporating all of the information on the vehicles as they leave the factory, as well as everything in vehicles’ lives after they leave the factory.

SPEAKER: Chris Ballinger, CEO, MOBI

BIO: Chris Ballinger is the CEO and co-founder of the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI), a global consortium of government agencies, academic institutions, private companies and public organizations exploring blockchain and distributed ledger technology to improve mobility, transit and logistics.

KEY QUOTES FROM CHRIS BALLINGER:

“The convergence of AI, IoT and distributed ledgers allows anything, whether it’s a person or a package or a vehicle, to have a trusted ID and link that to other attributes. So, for the first time, we can begin to export digital economics to physical things.”

“If you can combine location with a secure ID, that opens up enormous opportunities — a whole new economy.”