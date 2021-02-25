GSCW chat recap: The future of automation

This fireside chat recap is from Day 4 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on the automotive sector.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: One of the companies leading the development of autonomous technology, and the first in the use of it for platooning, discusses the pace of adoption of that technology on the open roads.

DETAILS: Locomation comes out of the robotics research efforts at Carnegie Mellon and is based in Pittsburgh. Its first target is to allow a company to use its technology for a convoy of vehicles, starting with a second vehicle working off the driver’s control of the lead truck. In this interview, CEO Cetin Mericli is frank about the exciting prospects for the technology as well as the fact that some of its more revolutionary promises remain a ways off.

SPEAKER and INTERVIEWER: Cetin Mericli is the CEO and co-founder of Locomation, a leading developer of safe and reliable autonomous driving technology for semi-trucks. An experienced entrepreneur and formerly a special faculty at the National Robotics Engineering Center of Carnegie Mellon’s Robotics Institute, Mericli has two decades of experience in developing and deploying complex robotic systems for commercial and military applications — and he has played key roles in over a dozen high-profile applied robotics projects. He is a well-published expert in AI, robotics and machine learning. He is interviewed by Anthony Smith, lead economist and strategic executive producer at FreightWaves. Smith started his career in tech as a commercialization associate, during which time he evaluated emerging technologies and innovations.

KEY QUOTES FROM MERICLI:

“With proper prudence and responsible deployment of technology, every single stakeholder in the supply chain today can benefit from it.”

“Some people are overestimating where the technology is today.”

“Even if you get everything completely right, it is going to take decades to replace all the current trucks and the current supply chain and automate it.”

“Humans still have our edge and we will have a special place in the ecosystem.”