Gulf Coast ports report mixed cargo movements in April 

Container shipments rose at Port Houston in April; while the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, and New Orleans recorded slight declines.

Port Houston records 5% rise in container flows in April

Port Houston handled 324,177 twenty-foot equivalent units in April, a 5% year-over-year (y/y) increase compared to the same month in 2023.

Year to date, the port has handled 1.4 million TEUs, an 18% y/y increase.

“For the first quarter, container volumes are very strong through March,” Roger Guenther, executive director at Port Houston, said during the port’s monthly commission meeting on Friday. “For the first three months [of 2024], TEUs are much stronger in both the import and export loaded containers.”



