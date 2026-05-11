Hantavirus and passenger fleets: What passenger carriers should be thinking about

Three people are dead on a cruise ship anchored off Cape Verde, Africa. A 70-year-old Dutch man. His wife. A German national. All passengers aboard the MV Hondius, an expedition cruise ship that departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on March 20. The cause is hantavirus, a family of viruses carried by rodents that has been tracked by the CDC since 1993, but has never been recorded on a cruise ship before.

As of today, five cases are confirmed by testing, and three additional suspected cases are under investigation. Health officials in at least a dozen countries, including the United States, are tracing passengers who disembarked at various ports before the outbreak was identified. Seventeen Americans remain aboard the vessel under what the operator Oceanwide Expeditions describes as strict precautionary measures. Former passengers have been identified in Arizona, California, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia.

NPR ran a headline today asking the question everyone is thinking: “Is hantavirus the next COVID?” The answer, based on what we know right now, is no. It is not, but that is the wrong question for passenger carriers to be asking.

Hantavirus is not new. CDC surveillance in the United States began in 1993 during an outbreak in the Four Corners region, where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet. Between 1993 and 2022, the CDC documented 864 confirmed cases of hantavirus infection in the U.S. During 2023 and 2024, more than 60 additional cases were reported across Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Washington, and California.

The mortality rate for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is approximately 38 percent. There is no vaccine. There is no specific antiviral treatment. Early detection and supportive care improve outcomes, but one in three people who develop respiratory symptoms from hantavirus die from it.

The virus spreads primarily through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings, and nesting materials. When those materials are disturbed, infectious particles can become airborne. That is how most people get sick. You breathe it in.

Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare. The World Health Organization notes that, when it does occur, it has been associated with close, prolonged contact, particularly among household members, intimate partners, and people providing medical care. A 2020 study in the New England Journal of Medicine documented person-to-person spread during a 2018-2019 outbreak in Argentina among birthday party guests seated near each other.

This is not an airborne respiratory virus that spreads through casual contact on a bus or in a terminal. This is not COVID. The transmission profile is fundamentally different.

Here is what passenger carriers need to understand. It does not matter whether hantavirus becomes a pandemic. What matters is whether the next thing that does become a pandemic finds you with clean vehicles, a financial cushion, and a plan, because the motorcoach, airport shuttle, and rideshare industry already found out what happens when you do not have those things.

In December 2019, there were 3,878 motorcoach carriers registered with FMCSA in the United States. By early 2022, there were 1,940. Half the industry is gone.

The American Bus Association documented that between 80 and 95 percent of motorcoach trips were canceled or simply not booked during the initial COVID shutdown. The industry lost $4.8 billion in the first four months. The projected total of lost revenue through the end of the pandemic exceeded $10.9 billion. Approximately 62,800 jobs were eliminated. The number of motorcoach drivers nationwide fell by 62 percent between February 2020 and December 2021.

Congress approved a $2 billion grant program for motorcoach, school bus, and passenger vessel operators. The CERTS program required that at least 60 percent of the funds be allocated to payroll. PPP loans kept some companies afloat temporarily. But many took on debt that they are still paying off today. Peoria Charter, one of the most recognized brands in the motorcoach industry, filed for bankruptcy in late 2025 specifically because a CARES Act loan it took in 2020 at 3.1 percent was restructured to 8.44 percent, making it impossible to repay within the five-year federal window.

Coach USA, one of the largest operators in the country, completed its bankruptcy proceedings in August 2024, with its assets carved up and sold to affiliates of The Renco Group, AVALON Transportation, and Wynne Transportation.

These were not small operators running three buses out of a strip mall. These were major companies with decades of operating history. COVID did not just reduce their revenue. It eliminated their revenue model entirely. People stopped traveling. Period.

While passenger carriers were bleeding out, property freight carriers were experiencing the opposite.

The COVID-era freight boom flooded the trucking market with volume. Stimulus checks. E-commerce. Supply chain disruptions created urgency and drove rates up. Spot market rates hit levels that drew tens of thousands of new entrants into the market. People bought trucks. People who had never been in trucking bought trucks. Authority applications at FMCSA surged.

Then the boom ended. What followed was a freight recession that lasted roughly four years. Overcapacity. Collapsing rates. Carrier failures. The property freight market is only now beginning to show signs of recovery.

As freight volumes contracted and property carriers struggled, people started traveling again. Leisure travel recovered. Business travel slowly came back, but it did come back. Cruise lines filled their ships. Airlines filled planes. And the motorcoach operators who survived COVID found themselves in a market where demand was returning, and half their competition had disappeared.

The passenger carrier market is currently in a stronger competitive position than it has been in the past five years. The operators who survived did so by tightening belts, controlling costs, structuring furloughs, eliminating waste, and being financially disciplined with whatever revenue they generated during the worst period in the industry’s history. The ones who did not do those things were acquired for pennies on the dollar by private equity funds, or they simply closed.

That financial discipline is the single most important asset a passenger carrier has as it enters whatever comes next. Do not abandon it.

I spent part of my career managing risk for passenger and property transport operations within a private equity portfolio. We ran buses, shuttles, and rideshare vehicles. One of the simplest and most effective things we did was use battery-operated sanitizing sprayers after every passenger turnover. The bus empties out. Crew walks through with a sprayer. Takes two minutes. Kills everything on contact surfaces. Same protocol airlines adopted during COVID for cabin turnarounds.

This is not expensive. This is not complicated. This is basic vehicle hygiene that should be standard operating procedure, whether there is a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship or not.

Here is what passenger carriers should be doing right now. Not because hantavirus is the next pandemic, but because this is how professional operations run.

Clean your vehicles between passenger loads. Not a quick wipe of the steering wheel. A systematic spray-down of all high-touch surfaces: handrails, armrests, seat backs, tray tables, window latches, overhead bins, restroom surfaces, door handles, and driver controls. EPA-registered List N disinfectants are effective against a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria. A bleach solution of one part bleach to nine parts water works if commercial products are unavailable. CDC guidance recommends wet cleaning methods over dry methods like sweeping or vacuuming, which can push infectious particles into the air.

Inspect vehicles that have been sitting idle. This is the hantavirus-specific concern. Rodents build nests in parked vehicles, particularly in engine compartments, air filter housings, HVAC ducting, and trunk compartments. If a bus or van has been sitting in a lot for weeks or months, it needs to be inspected before returning to service. Open the hood and doors, let it air out for 20 minutes, then inspect with gloves and long sleeves. Spray any rodent droppings, nesting material, or urine with disinfectant, let it soak for five minutes, then remove and dispose. Do not sweep dry droppings. That is how hantavirus goes airborne.

Stock PPE for your cleaning crews. Gloves, masks, eye protection. Your drivers and maintenance staff should have access to hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. This is not pandemic theater. This is occupational health.

Review your HVAC systems. Cabin air filters on buses and motorcoaches should be replaced as part of regular maintenance. If a vehicle has been in storage or parked in an area with known rodent activity, replace the cabin air filter before returning it to revenue service. Rodent nesting material inside HVAC ducting can push contaminated particles directly into the passenger compartment through the vents.

Hantavirus is not going to shut down the travel industry. Eight confirmed or suspected cases on one cruise ship, while tragic for those affected, is not a pandemic. The WHO said Tuesday that the outbreak is being managed. CDC data shows 864 total confirmed cases in the U.S. across 30 years. This is a rare disease.

If COVID taught the passenger carrier industry anything, it is that the time to build financial resilience is before you need it. Not during a crisis.

The carriers who survived COVID were those with cash reserves or who moved immediately to cut costs and preserve liquidity when revenue disappeared. They structured furloughs rather than layoffs, preserving their workforce for the recovery. They renegotiated leases. They deferred non-critical maintenance without deferring safety-critical maintenance. They communicated with lenders early rather than defaulting silently.

The carriers that did not survive were those already burning cash before COVID hit. They had thin margins, high fixed costs, aging fleets with deferred maintenance, and no contingency plan for a revenue disruption. When revenue went to zero overnight, they had nothing to fall back on.

It is May 2026. Travel demand is healthy. Load factors are up. The competitive landscape has fewer operators chasing the same demand. This is the moment to build the cash reserve you did not have in March 2020. This is the moment to negotiate your credit facility, not when you need to draw on it. This is the moment to review your insurance program, your fleet maintenance schedule, and your driver training protocols, not when a crisis forces you to.

It is also an election season. Every health scare between now and November will be amplified, politicized, and weaponized by people who benefit from fear. That has become the norm. Do your own research. Read the CDC guidance directly at cdc.gov/hantavirus. Read the WHO situation reports. Look at the actual case numbers, the actual transmission data, and the actual mortality statistics.

Hantavirus has a 38 percent mortality rate in people who develop pulmonary symptoms. That is terrifying at the individual level. But it is also a disease that produced 864 cases in the United States over 30 years. It primarily spreads through rodent contact, not through casual human contact. The cruise ship outbreak appears to involve a novel pattern of person-to-person transmission that scientists are still studying, but the WHO has not declared a public health emergency, and health officials across multiple countries have described the situation as being managed.

Do not buy into panic. Do not ignore it either. The professional middle ground is simple. Clean your vehicles. Inspect your idle fleet. Stock basic PPE. Review your finances. Build a contingency plan you hope you never have to use.

The companies that do these things will be the ones still operating when the next disruption comes. Whatever it is. Whenever it comes. That is not a prediction. That is what COVID has already proved.