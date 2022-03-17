  • ITVI.USA
    13,956.520
    -70.130
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.918
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.290
    -0.270
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,959.020
    -61.840
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.070
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.480
    -0.190
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.600
    -0.020
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.560
    -0.030
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.160
    -4.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -3.000
    -2.4%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,956.520
    -70.130
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.918
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.290
    -0.270
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,959.020
    -61.840
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.070
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.480
    -0.190
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.600
    -0.020
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.560
    -0.030
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.160
    -4.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -3.000
    -2.4%
NewsTop StoriesTrucking

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! These trucks will make you green with envy

These green-tinted tractor-trailers are dressed for the occasion

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, March 17, 2022
Less than a minute
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

It’s St. Patrick’s Day. Does the rule about wearing green go for your rigs, too, truckers?

OK, so it’s a bit difficult to paint your tractor-trailer a new color just for one day. But some trucks already fit the theme.

FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen caught these green-hued trucks during his travels. Consider it our St. Patrick’s Day card to you.

Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, March 17, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff