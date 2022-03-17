Happy St. Patrick’s Day! These trucks will make you green with envy

It’s St. Patrick’s Day. Does the rule about wearing green go for your rigs, too, truckers?

OK, so it’s a bit difficult to paint your tractor-trailer a new color just for one day. But some trucks already fit the theme.

FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen caught these green-hued trucks during his travels. Consider it our St. Patrick’s Day card to you.

Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

