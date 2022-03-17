NewsTop StoriesTrucking
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! These trucks will make you green with envy
These green-tinted tractor-trailers are dressed for the occasion
It’s St. Patrick’s Day. Does the rule about wearing green go for your rigs, too, truckers?
OK, so it’s a bit difficult to paint your tractor-trailer a new color just for one day. But some trucks already fit the theme.
FreightWaves photographer Jim Allen caught these green-hued trucks during his travels. Consider it our St. Patrick’s Day card to you.
