Harbinger expands medium-duty lineup with HC Series electric truck

Urban and regional fleets have long wrestled with a brutal trade-off: sacrifice payload for maneuverability, or give up range to haul more cargo. Add in an electric battery pack, and the math becomes trickier. Harbinger is betting its new HC Series Cab can end that compromise.
The California-based manufacturer unveiled the medium-duty low-cab-forward work truck at Work Truck Week 2026 in Indianapolis earlier this month. Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid models are now available for order.
“The HC Series Cab represents a major expansion of our product line and a defining moment for the medium-duty industry,” said John Harris, co-founder and CEO of Harbinger. “For too long, fleets have had to compromise between payload, maneuverability, range and onboard capability. We engineered this platform to outperform legacy diesel options while unlocking new advantages through electrification and our range-extended hybrid system to enable real work in the field.”
What’s under the hood
The truck carries a 26,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating with a payload capacity that Harbinger says matches leading vehicles in the segment. Its low-cab-forward design lets fleets fit longer cargo boxes on shorter wheelbases, adding usable cargo space without stretching overall vehicle length.
The hybrid version uses a gasoline engine to recharge batteries, pushing range up to 500 miles depending on configuration and drive cycle. The vehicle can also recharge while parked without plugging in.
Perhaps more useful for crews in the field: An onboard AC inverter delivers up to 15 kilowatts of exportable power. In hybrid mode, that power runs continuously through onboard generation. No separate generator is needed. The platform also supports full power take-off to run hydraulic and body-mounted equipment.
Improved turning diameter and durability
The HC Series Cab has a 42-foot turning diameter on the 158-inch wheelbase, which Harbinger calls best-in-class. Frame height is roughly 29 inches at gross vehicle weight rating, speeding up entry, exit and loading. The low-cab-forward driving position improves sightlines for urban safety, while independent front suspension smooths out the ride.
Unlike electric trucks converted from diesel platforms, Harbinger built this vehicle from scratch on its own electric architecture. The company designs and manufactures the powertrain, battery system, steering and brakes in-house. Shared parts across Harbinger vehicles let fleets simplify service and cut downtime.
A modular front end makes repairs easier. Harbinger engineered the platform for durability beyond 450,000 miles.
Safety tech coming later this year
Harbinger recently acquired Phantom AI to bring more driver-assistance features to its trucks. Current models include backup cameras with dynamic trajectory, virtual bumpers and acoustic alerts.
Later in 2026, Harbinger will add emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping to its electric and hybrid vehicles. The company said the move responds directly to fleet demand for better driver protection.