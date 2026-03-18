Harbinger expands medium-duty lineup with HC Series electric truck

Urban and regional fleets have long wrestled with a brutal trade-off: sacrifice payload for maneuverability, or give up range to haul more cargo. Add in an electric battery pack, and the math becomes trickier. Harbinger is betting its new HC Series Cab can end that compromise.

The California-based manufacturer unveiled the medium-duty low-cab-forward work truck at Work Truck Week 2026 in Indianapolis earlier this month. Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid models are now available for order.

“The HC Series Cab represents a major expansion of our product line and a defining moment for the medium-duty industry,” said John Harris, co-founder and CEO of Harbinger. “For too long, fleets have had to compromise between payload, maneuverability, range and onboard capability. We engineered this platform to outperform legacy diesel options while unlocking new advantages through electrification and our range-extended hybrid system to enable real work in the field.”

What’s under the hood

The truck carries a 26,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating with a payload capacity that Harbinger says matches leading vehicles in the segment. Its low-cab-forward design lets fleets fit longer cargo boxes on shorter wheelbases, adding usable cargo space without stretching overall vehicle length.