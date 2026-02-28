Harbinger acquires autonomous-driving firm Phantom AI

Harbinger, an American medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturer, has acquired autonomous driving company Phantom AI. The Garden Grove, Calif.-based company also secured a licensing agreement with ZF Group’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) business unit for passenger cars.

The acquisition, completed in November 2025, was announced Wednesday. It marks Harbinger’s entry into software services and creates a new revenue stream.

Under the licensing agreement, ZF will integrate Phantom AI’s computer vision technology into its passenger car ADAS products while developing more advanced autonomous capabilities.

The 30-employee Phantom AI team will continue to operate in Mountain View, Calif., under co-founders Hyunggi Cho, a former Tesla ADAS engineer, and Chan Kyu Lee, a former Hyundai autonomous-driving engineer.