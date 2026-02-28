Harbinger acquires autonomous-driving firm Phantom AI

Harbinger, an American medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturer, has acquired autonomous driving company Phantom AI. The Garden Grove, Calif.-based company also secured a licensing agreement with ZF Group’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) business unit for passenger cars.
The acquisition, completed in November 2025, was announced Wednesday. It marks Harbinger’s entry into software services and creates a new revenue stream.
Under the licensing agreement, ZF will integrate Phantom AI’s computer vision technology into its passenger car ADAS products while developing more advanced autonomous capabilities.
The 30-employee Phantom AI team will continue to operate in Mountain View, Calif., under co-founders Hyunggi Cho, a former Tesla ADAS engineer, and Chan Kyu Lee, a former Hyundai autonomous-driving engineer.
“Our acquisition of Phantom AI and partnership with ZF are pivotal milestones for Harbinger as we expand beyond commercial vehicles and enter new segments for the first time,” said John Harris, co-founder and CEO of Harbinger.
“We are combining Phantom AI’s computer vision with ZF’s global reach and leadership in automotive systems to unlock an entirely new revenue stream of software services and autonomy,” he continued. “At the same time, we are incorporating even more advanced driver assistance and safety features into our medium-duty vehicles, which is something our large Fortune 500 customers have been asking for.”
Christopher Ludwig, vice president of procurement for ZF’s Electronics & ADAS Division, said licensing Phantom AI’s computer vision will help strengthen ZF’s passenger car ADAS portfolio.
“This collaboration allows ZF to provide a broader selection of products and options at different values to our customers today while creating a path for future autonomous driving capabilities,” Ludwig said.
Harbinger will integrate Phantom AI’s computer vision into its electric and hybrid vehicles in 2026, delivering Level 2 autonomous solutions to the medium-duty segment. Features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and emergency lane support.
“Thanks to this acquisition, we are able to deliver a more comprehensive, technology-forward solution that includes robust ADAS capabilities and telematics to the medium-duty vehicle segment and beyond,” said Cho, who serves as Phantom AI’s CEO. “While these features are already expected in passenger vehicles, medium-duty fleets have historically been underserved.”
Prior to adding Phantom AI’s technology, Harbinger trucks already included backup cameras with dynamic trajectory, virtual bumpers and acoustic vehicle alerting systems. The company positions its electric vehicles at acquisition cost parity with traditional diesel trucks, helping fleets achieve operational cost savings without substantial upfront premiums.