High-Stakes Freight Brokerage: Risk and Accountability

Freight brokerage has become faster and more automated than ever before, but many shippers are finding that lower costs can come with higher risks.

FreightWaves and Werner® surveyed professionals responsible for moving high-value and mission-critical freight. The results reveal widespread concerns around compliance failures, limited visibility, carrier performance issues, and a lack of accountability across brokerage networks.

Download the report to learn:

• Why shippers associate lower freight costs with greater risk

• The biggest service and visibility challenges impacting critical freight

• How freight failures are driving financial and operational consequences

• Why accountability is becoming a top priority for shippers

Get the insights shaping the future of freight brokerage.