High-Stakes Freight Brokerage: Risk and Accountability

Freight brokerage has become faster and more automated than ever before, but many shippers are finding that lower costs can come with higher risks.
FreightWaves and Werner® surveyed professionals responsible for moving high-value and mission-critical freight. The results reveal widespread concerns around compliance failures, limited visibility, carrier performance issues, and a lack of accountability across brokerage networks.
Download the report to learn:
• Why shippers associate lower freight costs with greater risk
• The biggest service and visibility challenges impacting critical freight
• How freight failures are driving financial and operational consequences
• Why accountability is becoming a top priority for shippers
Get the insights shaping the future of freight brokerage.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now