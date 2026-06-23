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High-Stakes Freight Brokerage: Risk and Accountability

How the pursuit of low-cost brokerage created a reliability crisis in high-stakes freight

FreightWaves Staff
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Freight brokerage has become faster and more automated than ever before, but many shippers are finding that lower costs can come with higher risks.

FreightWaves and Werner® surveyed professionals responsible for moving high-value and mission-critical freight. The results reveal widespread concerns around compliance failures, limited visibility, carrier performance issues, and a lack of accountability across brokerage networks.

Download the report to learn:

• Why shippers associate lower freight costs with greater risk
• The biggest service and visibility challenges impacting critical freight
• How freight failures are driving financial and operational consequences
• Why accountability is becoming a top priority for shippers

Get the insights shaping the future of freight brokerage.

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Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

FreightWaves Staff