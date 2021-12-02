High-wind threat for truckers in Plains, Northeast

Truckers will face more dangerous winds Thursday across the northern Plains, mainly in Montana.

Strong gusts have been sweeping across Big Sky Country most of the week, flipping 18-wheelers and kicking up dust and dirt. While the threat Thursday won’t be as widespread, the National Weather Service still has high-wind warnings posted for parts of northern, central and southern Montana.

Once again we have a tractor trailer blown over near Browning, MT. High winds are expected for the rest of today, especially along/just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. If you are in a high-profile vehicle, please avoid travel if possible in this area.

Photo Credit: @LindseyKRTV pic.twitter.com/zRrkJ9ezO2 — Ryan Dennis (@RyanDennisWX) December 1, 2021

Gusts are forecast to reach up to 65 mph until late Thursday afternoon in places such as Heart Butte, Logan Pass, Browning and Cut Bank and until midday in Livingston.

Red-flag warnings have also been issued due to the combination of high winds, drought and very low relative humidity. A large grass fire started Wednesday near the town of Denton, Montana, and quickly spread across a state highway, prompting a closure. Additional grass fires or wildfires could pop up if people aren’t careful. Drivers can do their part by not parking their trucks in greasy areas, not dragging chains that could produce sparks and not flicking cigarettes into grassy areas.

Wind gusts are really hampering any containment efforts and these 60-70mph+ wind gusts look to continue throughout the day. Route 81 towards Coffee Creek will remain closed at least for a few hours as part of a railroad bridge is on fire. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/v6C3IsZn91 December 1, 2021

There’s also an elevated risk of rollovers across the interior Northeast. The NWS expects gusts Thursday of 45 to 50 mph in upstate New York. Wind advisories extend from the Buffalo, Rochester and Niagara Falls areas to Jamestown, Watertown and Oswego until early Thursday evening.

Drivers will also hit high winds through early Friday morning from the Allegheny Mountains to the nearby Interstate 81 corridor. This includes northern Virginia, northeastern West Virginia and western Maryland. A high-wind warning and wind advisory have been posted for Hagerstown, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Strasburg, Winchester, Martinsburg, Frostburg, Cumberland, Petersburg, Elk Garden, Antioch, Fort Ashby and Brandywine. Gusts will hit 50 to 65 mph in these areas.

Major brush fire ongoing in Denton, MT. Less than a half mile out of town. No immediate threat to the community at the moment. Route 81 heading towards Coffee Creek is closed as the fire has jumped the highway. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/CTEKqs8oIu — Erik Johnson (@erik_wx) December 1, 2021

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 15 in Montana from Wolf Creek to Mid Canon.

• Interstate 90 from Buffalo to Rochester.

• Interstate 81 from north of Syracuse to Watertown.

