  • ITVI.USA
    10,751.730
    -679.100
    -5.9%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.005
    -0.267
    -8.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.330
    0.360
    1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    10,700.870
    -711.780
    -6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    10,751.730
    -679.100
    -5.9%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.005
    -0.267
    -8.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.330
    0.360
    1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    10,700.870
    -711.780
    -6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

High-wind threat for truckers in Plains, Northeast

High risk of rollovers, blowing dust, fires

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, December 2, 2021
1 minute read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckers will face more dangerous winds Thursday across the northern Plains, mainly in Montana.

Strong gusts have been sweeping across Big Sky Country most of the week, flipping 18-wheelers and kicking up dust and dirt. While the threat Thursday won’t be as widespread, the National Weather Service still has high-wind warnings posted for parts of northern, central and southern Montana.

Gusts are forecast to reach up to 65 mph until late Thursday afternoon in places such as Heart Butte, Logan Pass, Browning and Cut Bank and until midday in Livingston.

Red-flag warnings have also been issued due to the combination of high winds, drought and very low relative humidity. A large grass fire started Wednesday near the town of Denton, Montana, and quickly spread across a state highway, prompting a closure. Additional grass fires or wildfires could pop up if people aren’t careful. Drivers can do their part by not parking their trucks in greasy areas, not dragging chains that could produce sparks and not flicking cigarettes into grassy areas.

There’s also an elevated risk of rollovers across the interior Northeast. The NWS expects gusts Thursday of 45 to 50 mph in upstate New York. Wind advisories extend from the Buffalo, Rochester and Niagara Falls areas to Jamestown, Watertown and Oswego until early Thursday evening.

Drivers will also hit high winds through early Friday morning from the Allegheny Mountains to the nearby Interstate 81 corridor. This includes northern Virginia, northeastern West Virginia and western Maryland. A high-wind warning and wind advisory have been posted for Hagerstown, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Strasburg, Winchester, Martinsburg, Frostburg, Cumberland, Petersburg, Elk Garden, Antioch, Fort Ashby and Brandywine. Gusts will hit 50 to 65 mph in these areas.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 15 in Montana from Wolf Creek to Mid Canon.
• Interstate 90 from Buffalo to Rochester.
• Interstate 81 from north of Syracuse to Watertown.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Ground control: Inside story of shipping a 3-ton satellite

Aging ‘Voice of the National Weather Service’ may soon sound better

Tanker pilot dies in crash while fighting Colorado wildfire

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, December 2, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.