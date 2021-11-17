  • ITVI.USA
    15,041.760
    67.090
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.894
    -0.016
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.140
    0.240
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,000.680
    57.190
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,041.760
    67.090
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.894
    -0.016
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.140
    0.240
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,000.680
    57.190
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

High winds continue to pound northern Plains

Truckers to face gusts of 50 to 70 mph for fourth consecutive day

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 17, 2021
1 minute read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

For the fourth day in a row, truckers will face dangerously strong winds in the northern Plains.

Blustery weather spread across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas, leading to tractor-trailer rollovers and localized power outages.

Gusts in parts of North Dakota exceeded 70 mph, while a gust of 96 mph was recorded in Wyoming.

The area of risk from these winds is shrinking, and gusts won’t be as strong Wednesday, but the odds of 18-wheelers tipping over remains elevated.

The National Weather Service still has high-wind watches and warnings posted for eastern Montana, all of North Dakota, most of South Dakota, as well as western Minnesota. This includes places such as Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck, Pierre, Rapid City and Glasgow.

Related: Aging ‘Voice of the National Weather Service’ may soon sound better

Gusts are forecast to reach 50 to 65 mph but may hit 70 mph in a few spots. Winds will be from the northwest, creating crosswinds along interstates 90 and 94, which run east-west. However, highways are not straight lines, so crosswinds are likely along some curved sections of Interstate 29.

Also, snow will fall in some parts of the impact region, and there’s still snow on the ground. Drivers will hit periods of blowing or drifting snow that may quickly reduce visibility.

Snow squalls could develop Tuesday morning in parts of Montana, then again during the afternoon. These are sudden bursts of intense snow accompanied by strong winds. Snow squalls can reduce visibility to zero in a matter of seconds and can last for 30 to 60 minutes.

Winds will weaken Wednesday night, and the high-wind alerts are set to expire early Wednesday evening.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 29 from Watertown, South Dakota, to the North Dakota-Canada border.
• Interstate 90 in South Dakota from Spearfish to Mitchell.
• Interstate 94 from Glendive, Montana, to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

What does La Nina mean for truckers this winter?

Rollover alleys: 5 Interstate stretches that pose greatest risk

Truckers who died helping accident victims named Highway Angels

Colorado trucking company takes ‘huge hit’ from I-70 closures

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 17, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.