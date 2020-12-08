High winds still rocking Southern California freight markets (with forecast video)

For the second day in a row, powerful Santa Ana winds will give truckers a tough time in Southern California. The risk for rollovers remains high, especially for drivers who deadhead (haul empty trailers) or carry light loads through the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported wind damage in some areas Monday, consisting mainly of uprooted trees. The dry winds, paired with drought conditions, will also elevate the risk of wildfire development or the quick spreading of existing fires.

From Santa Barbara to the Los Angeles and San Diego metropolitan areas, gusts will hit 50 to 70 mph in the mountains, inland valleys and some coastal slopes. Along the immediate coasts, gust could reach 30 to 50 mph. In downtown Los Angeles, gusts could reach 35 mph.

High winds will also keep cranking in portions of the southern Sierra Nevada but shouldn’t be as strong as they were Monday. Look for gusts of 35 to 45 along the Sierra crest and in places such as Lake Isabella, Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Park, Tehachapi Mountains and Fort Tejon.

The NWS has kept red flag warnings posted for these areas, expiring at various times Tuesday evening.

These winds are rocking a couple of busy markets where drivers may be entering to pick up freight — Los Angeles and Ontario, California. According to FreightWaves SONAR, these markets rank No. 4 and No. 1, respectively, with regard to the Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI), a measure of the level of available loads being offered by shippers to carriers.

Other windy areas Tuesday

Wind will also be an issue in parts of Montana, where gusts will reach 60 to 80 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. This will impact places like Logan Pass, Marias Pass, Browning,Heart Butte, Cut Bank, Bynum, Choteau and Augusta.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.