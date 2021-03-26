  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,901.270
    -7.270
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.080
    0.160
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,871.060
    11.920
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.160
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.330
    -0.080
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.030
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.700
    -0.180
    -6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.250
    -0.110
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.140
    -4.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

High winds to rock Northeast truckers Friday

Elevated risk of rollovers in leading freight markets along I-95

0 112 1 minute read
Tractor-trailer flipped on roadside.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Dangerous winds will kick in Friday across the Northeast, impacting truckers heading to busy freight markets in the region.

A low-pressure system moving through the Northeast is producing scattered rain showers. The pressure difference between this low and a high-pressure system over the Great Lakes will be strong enough to create very windy conditions.

Gusts from the southwest will range from 45 to 65 mph from the Interstate 95 corridor across the interior Northeast and much of New England. This includes the major metropolitan areas of Washington; Baltimore; Philadelphia; New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Boston; and Providence, Rhode Island, where the risk of rollovers will be high much of the day and into the early evening.

SONAR ticker: OTVI

This will impact drivers heading to the busy freight markets of Elizabeth, New Jersey, as well as Allentown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. There’s plenty of freight available in these areas. According to the latest FreightWaves SONAR data, all three markets have an elevated Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI), a measure of available loads being offered by shippers to carriers. They’re in the top 10 out of 135 markets.

Other weekend weather

Look for areas of heavy snowfall Friday in parts of the Rockies, in addition to the Wasatch Range in Utah. Some high elevations could see 6 to 12 inches, especially above 8,000 feet.

Severe thunderstorm winds, large hail and a few tornadoes could return to the South. The risk Saturday stretches from the Arklatex to parts of the Midwest. Sunday the threat shifts to the east, possibly impacting areas from Atlanta and the southern Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic.

Look for weather updates throughout the week on the FreightWaves website and social media accounts.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

