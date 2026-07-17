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High yields, Covid-like volumes drive 23% gain in United’s cargo revenue 

Renewed Middle East hostilities could send shipping rates higher

Eric Kulisch
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United Airlines, with a large fleet of widebody passenger jets, does the most cargo business of any U.S. passenger airline. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

United Airlines’ cargo revenue increased 22.6% to $527 million in the second quarter as the carrier benefited from a sharp rise in air cargo rates related to disruptions from the Iran war and the strongest volumes since the Covid-fueled boom in 2020.

Global cargo demand grew 4% in the first half of the year and surged 7% in June, while capacity barely changed. But shipping space on aircraft fell more than 12% in the Middle East since the U.S.-led military campaign against Iran, as passenger and cargo airlines suspended or reduced operations due to ongoing war risks, putting upward pressure on prices. Those conditions pushed spot rates up 35% to 40% year over year in the previous two months. Since the start of hostilities on Feb. 28, the combined average of spot and contract rates has increased 17%.  

And rates could go higher in the coming months after the United States and Iran broke their shaky ceasefire and began waging military strikes against each other in the Persian Gulf region. Xeneta now predicts rates in 2026 could be 5% to 15% higher than last year.

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) transported nearly 347 million pounds of cargo during the quarter ended June 30, the most for the period since the pandemic disrupted supply chains in March 2020, according to financial results issued on Wednesday. United and other airlines responded at the time by deploying idle passenger aircraft as auxiliary cargo jets to help shippers remove manufacturing backlogs as ports, rail and trucking systems slowed to a trickle.

Among the commodities United hauled during the quarter were more than 9 million pounds of medical shipments and 232,000 pounds of military equipment. 

Higher yields were the main contributor to the strong cargo performance, United said.

“Most of the gains in cargo were yield related, not volume related. I expect that to continue into Q3 as well,” said Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella on a call with analysts.

Delta Air Lines last week reported second-quarter cargo revenue of $294 million, up 39% from the prior year period. For the first half, cargo revenue increased 24% to $521 million.

Overall, United raised its full-year earnings guidance after posting adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, beating consensus expectations, and a 16% gain in revenue to $17.7 billion. Net income came in at $805 million, a drop of more than 17% versus the year-ago quarter after spending an extra $2.3 billion on fuel than previously expected because of the spike in jet fuel prices tied to decreased oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

2026 air cargo rates could rise 15% due to Iran war impacts 

EU crackdown on small parcel imports kicks in

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com