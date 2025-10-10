Highway & AscendTMS team up to fight freight fraud

Highway, the fast-growing freight tech provider focused on preventing fraud, is integrating its system into one of the largest providers of transportation management systems (TMS) for small to medium businesses (SMBs).

AscendTMD and Highway announced this week that Highway’s Carrier Identity and LoadLock products will be available through AscendTMS. Jessie Thomas, vice president of marketing at Highway, said in an email to FreightWaves that the partnership with AscendTMS expands Highway’s reach in a meaningful way.”

“Embedding Highway’s Carrier Identity and LoadLock solutions inside AscendTMS means SMB brokers have access to the same advanced fraud prevention and compliance tools trusted by the industry’s largest brokerages,” he said.