Hot Shots: Blizzard, flood, wildfire and more

Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so on social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation and weather. This week features a traffic jam in a Rockies snowstorm, vehicles stuck in Southern floods, a road closure near a wildfire and more.

Whiteout

The first major snowstorm of the season hit the Rockies Monday and Tuesday, dumping 20 to 28 inches of snow in parts of Montana and Wyoming. Then on Wednesday, more than 20 inches piled up in parts of the Dakotas.

Winds were whipping fast enough to produce whiteout conditions, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours on interstate highways. Gusts reached 60 mph in some spots, resulting in blowing snow that reduced visibility to nearly zero at times.

I-80 closed east of Rock Springs,Wy 100s of vehicles stranded along the highway at 730 pm. @weatherchannel #wywx pic.twitter.com/RSWvHOxeBj — Daryl Orr – The Wrangler's Wrench LLC. (@WxWyDaryl) October 13, 2021

Raging Raleigh rainstorm

Torrential rain hit Raleigh, North Carolina, last weekend with a vengeance. Raleigh-Durham International Airport reported nearly 5 inches in its rain gauge Saturday, a new record for Oct. 9. Downpours were so intense they caused waterways to overflow their banks quickly, flooding streets in a flash.

There is significant flooding at West Gate and Fast Park Dr. As well as a downed tree on Dixon Drive. We ask drivers to please find alternate routes and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/9Q2WWzje7d — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 9, 2021

Drivers became stuck in floodwaters and had to be rescued in some cases. Many roads were closed or washed out. The deluge was a result of a cold front, as well as moisture from Tropical Storm Mindy off the East Coast.

Wildfire woes

Another wildfire started in California this week, bringing the number of large fires in the state to 10. The Alisal fire started Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir in Southern California’s Santa Ynez mountains, 20 miles northwest of Santa Barbara. A 25-mile section of U.S. Highway 101 (US-101) west of Santa Barbara, from near Goleta to Las Cruces, was shut for three days. Highway officials reopened it Wednesday night as weather conditions improved and smoke from the fire became less of an issue.

#AlisalFire aerial shots from late this afternoon. Firing operation on West Camino Cielo & retardant reinforcing the Camino out to Gaviota. Air support played a prominent role today as 1600 firefighters are now battling the wildfire on the ground. pic.twitter.com/SKQ2yRJJ5n — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) October 14, 2021

Fortunately, firefighters have been able to gain better control of the blaze, which was 16,900 acres in size and 41% contained as of Friday morning. The railroad parallel to US-101, which serves Amtrak and Union Pacific, was also reopened.

Highway 101 is closed through the Gaviota area between Highway 1 and Winchester Canyon Road as the #AlisalFire burns toward the ocean. Updates here –> https://t.co/1s4Xy3yry9 pic.twitter.com/T8dc2J5sFn October 12, 2021

Related: Self-described ‘shaman’ arrested in California wildfire arson

Beauty shot

This week’s beauty shot features a rainbow in the sky as trucks roll down Interstate 80 in southeastern Wyoming.

8:30 AM Oct. 9th: Good morning southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle! Some of you may be waking up to a rainbow this morning as showers move through parts of our area. Some scattered showers are expected throughout the day across our region. Enjoy the weekend! 🌈 #wywx #newx pic.twitter.com/shnbD8ZBHE — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) October 9, 2021

