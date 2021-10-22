  • ITVI.USA
    15,489.220
    61.880
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.882
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.830
    -0.090
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,457.420
    58.770
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,489.220
    61.880
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.882
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.830
    -0.090
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,457.420
    58.770
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
InsightsNewsTop StoriesWeather and Critical Events

Hot Shots: Fiery truck crash, sizable snow, huge hail and more

Highlighting images in transportation, trucking and weather

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, October 22, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo montage of a plane being deiced and someone holding a large hailstone.
Photo: Flickr/Maarten Visser (CC BY-SA 2.0), Flickr/Carolyn (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation and weather. This week features a fiery two-truck crash in Atlanta, record-size hail in Australia, South Dakota snow and more.

Log jam

A tractor-trailer fire shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 southbound near the Atlanta airport all day Thursday. WSB-TV reported that the accident happened at the Washington Road exit around 7:45 a.m. ET. The crash involved two tractor-trailers and a third truck. College Park, Georgia, fire officials said one of the trucks was a flatbed carrying lumber, and the second was a semi carrying 10,000 pounds of candles.

According to police, the driver of the third truck fell out of it, which caused a chain reaction crash. The runaway truck went down an embankment, ran over a sign and came onto I-285. Once on the interstate, the truck was hit by the tractor-trailers hauling the candles and logs, sparking a fire. No serious injuries have been reported. One of the drivers was treated for minor burns.

South Dakota snow

Some big snowflakes fell Wednesday across the Plains as aircraft were fueling up at Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota. Winds were gusty at times, too. Most of Rapid City received 2.5 to 3.5 inches, but 7 inches of snow piled up to the west in some parts of the Black Hills.

The day before, the same storm dumped 10 to 20 inches in the mountains of western Wyoming, producing blowing snow and occasional whiteout conditions. As the storm began Monday night, it dropped 8 to 10 inches of snow in parts of the Wasatch Range just east of Salt Lake City.

Down Under doozy

Record-breaking hail Tuesday slammed parts of central Queensland, Australia, with stones measuring 6.3 inches in diameter. The gigantic hail fell in the town of Yalboroo, north of Mackay, as a supercell thunderstorm passed over the region around lunchtime.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed they were the largest hailstones in Australia’s history, breaking the record of 5.5 inches set in Kempsey, New South Wales, in 1999. It wasn’t a world record, however. That title is held by a hailstone measuring nearly 8 inches in diameter that fell in Vivan, South Dakota, on July 23, 2010.

Beauty shot

This week’s beauty shot takes us back to Wyoming for a spectacular view of “snowliage” — snow and fall foliage at the same time.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Colorado trucking company takes ‘huge hit’ from I-70 closures

What does ‘containing a wildfire’ actually mean?

Self-described ‘shaman’ arrested in California wildfire arson

Biggest tsunamis in US history

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, October 22, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.