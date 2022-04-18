Hot topic: truck fires

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the hottest topic in freight: truck fires. Learn how to prevent, mitigate and insure against this burning issue. Adam Holloway, Fire Investigator at Travelers Investigative Services fills us in.

Trucking influencer Pamela Robinson of The New Drivers Advocate talks about her charity, Sunshine for Truckers; building a brand behind the wheel; and turning TikTok into influencer cash.

Plus, it was an Easter miracle — the Ever Forward was resurrected. What Evergreen vessel will ground next? Georgia’s governor declares a supply chain state of emergency; the town of Broadus saves truckers; and flooding in South Africa. Our next supply chain struggle is electric batteries. And Lucky Charms are recalled.

Pamela Robinson