NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Hot topic: truck fires

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, April 18, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the hottest topic in freight: truck fires. Learn how to prevent, mitigate and insure against this burning issue. Adam Holloway, Fire Investigator at Travelers Investigative Services fills us in.

Trucking influencer Pamela Robinson of The New Drivers Advocate talks about her charity, Sunshine for Truckers; building a brand behind the wheel; and turning TikTok into influencer cash.

Plus, it was an Easter miracle — the Ever Forward was resurrected. What Evergreen vessel will ground next? Georgia’s governor declares a supply chain state of emergency; the town of Broadus saves truckers; and flooding in South Africa. Our next supply chain struggle is electric batteries. And Lucky Charms are recalled.

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, April 18, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.